The St. Clair softball Lady Bulldogs were unable to get a proper footing under them at the New Haven Tournament Saturday.
St. Clair started the season 0-2 after a pair of losses to Montgomery County (2-1), 16-1, and St. James (2-1), 22-3.
“Things didn’t go the way we wanted, but we will continue to work hard in practice and try to turn our mistakes in to successes,” St. Clair Assistant Coach Roberta Byers said. “We will pick ourselves up and get ready for the next game. We had three experienced varsity athletes on the field on Saturday along with a lot of inexperienced athletes who are learning a lot.”
Byers is running the team this season while Head Coach Anna Hanks (formerly Reed) is on maternity leave.
St. Clair’s starting pitcher, Current Smith, was knocked out of the first game of the tournament without throwing a single pitch.
Smith reached on a walk in the top of the first inning but slid into a defender’s knee while stealing second base and had to be removed.
Kaitlyn Janson, who had warmed up at catcher for the contest, moved into the circle in her place.
“Our two seniors, Kaitlyn Janson and Current Smith have stepped up to pitch and catch this season and are showing great leadership,” Byers said. “We are very proud of our team and expect great improvements this season.”
Avari Hemker drove in St. Clair’s only run of the first game in the top of the second inning. The play scored Joey Jesionowski, who had reached on a dropped third strike.
The event did not feature a seventh-place game.