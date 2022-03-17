The 2021 season could not have gone much better for the St. Clair baseball Bulldogs.
The team rose to the top of the Four Rivers Conference during a 15-8 season, as well as playing their way to a Class 4 district title in the postseason.
To defend both titles, however, the Bulldogs will have to rely on a new cast of characters as the team returns just one starter — junior shortstop Anthony Broeker.
Broeker batted .321 in 2021, clubbing two doubles and a home run while driving in 10 and scoring himself eight times.
“I am really looking forward to the new year,” St. Clair Head Coach Mitchell Lundy said. “We have a lot of new faces this year and I know they are hungry and ready to prove to everyone that we can be a good team. We graduated 10 guys last year, so we have a different looking team, but these guys are hungry and ready to roll.”
Lundy will be assisted by Derek Morgan, Jamie Rodrigue and Daniel Bickert.
Broeker was also part of the pitching staff for the Bulldogs in 2021, earning a 5.40 earned run average across 11.2 innings. In three pitching appearances, he posted a 1-0 record and fanned eight batters.
However, Broeker is not the most experienced of St. Clair’s returning pitchers.
Senior Joey Rego logged 24.7 innings in six appearances last year with a 1-2 record and a 3.12 ERA. Rego posted 20 strikeouts.
Rego could factor more into the daily lineup this season at third base.
Senior outfielder and pitcher CJ Taylor also returns. In three pitching appearances last spring, Taylor went 1-0 with a 2.80 ERA and nine strikeouts.
At the plate, Taylor was limited to just 32 plate appearances last season with a .207 batting average and two runs batted in.
When not pitching, Taylor is expected to slot in at left field this year.
“We lost every position besides shortstop and left field, so we have a lot of positions with new faces,” Lundy said. “All of the newcomers have a chance to really contribute for us in a big way.”
The Bulldogs add senior Cameron Long (utility), juniors Gabe Martinez (center field), Jordan Rodrigue (second base), Sam Ruszala (pitcher / utility), Jon Hinson (second base), Tristan Rodrigue (outfield) and sophomores Carter Short (catcher), Jayden Fitzgerald (first base) and Adrian Arguilez.
Behind the Bulldogs last spring was a three-team tie for third between Union, Pacific and Owensville. Lundy said he expects the Indians to be the top returning challenge.
“Pacific will be the team to beat in my opinion,” Lundy said. “They will have good pitching and they have one of the best coaches in Missouri. Those guys always bring it and I look forward to playing them.”
St. Clair opens the season Friday at Union against New Haven in the Four Rivers Conference Tournament. The first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.