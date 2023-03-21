They went out in a blaze of glory.
St. Clair seniors Brock Woodcock and Ryan Meek captured MSHSAA Class 2 boys wrestling state titles this season, and will split the Missourian All-Area boys wrestler of the year award for the second successive season.
Woodcock, a three-time state champion, also shared the boys wrestler of the year award in 2021.
Woodcock went 57-0 this season, taking the 157-pound title in Class 2. His final win was a 12-2 major decision over Pleasant Hill’s Lane Snyder.
Meek, who was 42-1, did not lose to a Missouri wrestler this season on the way to the Class 2 120-pound state title. He also didn’t allow a point during the two-day state meet, ending with a 15-0 technical fall over Odessa’s Gabe Studdard in 5:44.
St. Clair’s Mel Hughes earned boys wrestling coach of the year honors for the third season in a row after leading the Bulldogs to eighth in the Class 2 team standings with 70.5 points. Besides the two state champions, St. Clair also had senior Cameron Simcox place fifth at 175 pounds.
Hughes is retiring from coaching after this season.
Sullivan’s Carl Lawrence, who guided his team to the Four Rivers Conference and district titles, also received consideration.
Following are the All-Area teams.
• 06 — Sullivan’s Camden Henderson.
• 13 — Pacific’s Timothy Link.
• 20 — St. Clair’s Ryan Meek.
• 26 — Washington’s Devon Deckelman.
• 32 — Sullivan’s Eli Peregoy.
• 38 — St. Clair’s Gavin Shoemate.
• 44 — Union’s Malachi Frazier.
• 50 — St. James’ Grant Rodriguez.
• 57 — St. Clair’s Brock Woodcock.
• 65 — Union’s Trey Ladymon.
• 75 — St. Clair’s Cameron Simcox.
• 90 — Washington’s Tanner Schwoeppe.
• 15 — Pacific’s Blake McKay.
• 85 — Owensville’s Hayden Shoemaker.
• 06 — Pacific’s Mason Link.
• 13 — St. James’ Blake Marlatt.
• 20 — St. James’ Luke Marlatt.
• 26 — Pacific’s Caden Browning.
• 32 — Union’s Kurl Conato.
• 38 — Sullivan’s Dominic Ransom.
• 44 — Pacific’s Dylan Stout.
• 50 — Sullivan’s Adam Peregoy.
• 57 — Washington’s Casey Olszowka.
• 65 — St. Clair’s Connor Sikes.
• 75 — St. James Carter Wilfong.
• 90 — Union’s Traven St. Clair.
• 15 — St. James’ Jeremiah Rodriguez.
• 85 — Pacific’s Nathaniel Knaff.
• 06 — Washington’s Aiden Reagan.
• 13 — Washington’s Parker Kelpe and Sullivan’s Carter Blankenship.
• 20 — Washington’s Couper Deckard and Sullivan’s Oliver Borton.
• 26 — Sullivan’s Sam Hecht.
• 32 — Washington’s Will Kelpe.
• 38 — St. Francis Borgia’s Adam Ashworth and St. James’ Dylan Schacht.
• 44 — Washington’s Alec Pecka and Sullivan’s Draysen Nolie.
• 50 — Washington’s Jackson Thornton, Pacific’s Lucas Tennyson, Borgia’s Nathaniel Clarkson and Owensville’s Gabriel Soest.
• 57 — Sullivan’s Colton Brendel, St. James’ Cody Wilfong and Borgia’s Braxtyn Frankenberg.
• 65 — Washington’s McLaine Graham, Sullivan’s Wieland Schmuke and Borgia’s Nick Haberberger.
• 75 — Washington’s Nolan Hendrix and Sullivan’s Parker Montee.
• 90 — Sullivan’s Jordan Rice, Sullivan’s Kane Strehl, Pacific’s Israel Guenzler and Borgia’s Will Clarkson.
• 15 — Washington’s Tyrese Thurmon.
• 85 — Borgia’s Hunter Smith and Washington’s Mac Ruoff.