The site remains the same, but the number of wrestlers who can advance decreases.
St. Clair hosts the Class 1 Section 1 girls wrestling tournament Saturday, just two weeks after hosting the Class 1 District 2 event.
While the top four wrestlers in each weight class at the district tournament advanced to the sectional round, only the best three from each weight will move on from the sectional to the state championship meet.
MSHSAA will hold the Class 1 Girls Wrestling State Championships Tuesday, March 9, at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.
Class 1 District 2 pitted area schools Washington, St. Francis Borgia Regional, Union, St. Clair, Pacific, Sullivan and St. James against wrestlers from Eureka, Kirkwood, Lafayette, Marquette, Parkway South, Parkway West, Rockwood Summit, Rolla and Waynesville.
The sectional round will add wrestlers representing Cape Central, Park Hills Central, De Soto, Dexter, Farmington, Festus, Fox, Hancock, Herculaneum, Hillsboro, Jackson, Lindbergh, Mehlville, North County, Northwest, Cape Notre Dame, Poplar Bluff, Potosi, Seckman, Sikeston, Ste. Genevieve, Webster Groves and Windsor.
Washington has a total of eight wrestlers competing at the sectional tournament. St. Clair is sending five representatives. Union and Pacific have two qualified wrestlers apiece.
Area wrestlers to qualify include:
• 102 pounds — Washington’s Julia Donnelly;
• 107 pounds — Washington’s Mia Reed and St. Clair’s Summer Fangers;
• 117 pounds — Washington’s Allison Meyer;
• 122 pounds — Washington’s Kendra Bliss;
• 127 pounds — Washington’s McKenna Deckelman;
• 132 pounds — St. Clair’s Makayla Johnson, Pacific’s Lana Todahl and Washington’s Lindsay Sprung;
• 137 pounds — Washington’s Annelise Obermark and St. Clair’s Kaitlyn Janson;
• 143 pounds — St. Clair’s Elexis Wohlgemuth and Pacific’s Emmaline Steel;
• 151 pounds — Washington’s Shelby Whitacre;
• 174 pounds — Union’s Jaiden Powell;
• 195 pounds — St. Clair’s Berlyn Wohlgemuth; and
• 235 pounds — Union’s Talyn StClair.
Unlike the district tournament, this is a one-day event. Wrestling is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Spectators will be limited to two per student-athlete.