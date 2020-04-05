The St. Clair basketball Bulldogs battled their way to their best overall season record in seven years this winter.
The Bulldogs broke even at 13-13 for the first time since the 2012-13 season.
“We finished 13-13 which is our best record in a while,” Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “I wish we ended with a winning record, but I feel we had a successful season.”
St. Clair posted a 3-4 conference mark to tie for fifth in the Four Rivers Conference. The wins came against New Haven, Owensville and Union.
The New Haven victory was a particularly memorable St. Clair win as the Bulldogs held off the Shamrocks in overtime at New Haven Feb. 14, 65-54. It was the Shamrocks’ final home game of the regular season.
“My favorite win of the season was our game at New Haven,” Isgrig said. “They were second in our conference and we beat them on their courtwarming night. New Haven is a fun gym to play in and a great environment and it was just a fun night for our kids.”
In tournament play, St. Clair placed fourth at Owensville, sixth at Hermann and seventh at Sullivan.
The holidays were good to St. Clair. The Bulldogs finished out 2019 with three wins in a row and extended that winning streak to five games with back-to-back wins to ring in 2020.
That five-win streak ended up being St. Clair’s biggest string of wins on the season.
In addition to returning senior standout point guard Calvin Henry, the Bulldogs had the luxury of adding a second senior ball-handler to the roster in Dayton Turner, who started his high school career with Washington as a freshman in 2016-17.
Turner ended up a unanimous first-team all-conference pick.
“He led us in points, steals, and assists,” Isgrig said of Turner. “As a 5-8 point guard he was fourth in the conference in rebounding. Dayton pushed the ball for us and had a great year. Calvin Henry was second-team all-conference and all-district. He had a great career for us. And Justin Hoffman was second-team all-conference and led us with 56 three-pointers.”
Hoffman went from averaging 7.2 points per game during the 2018-19 season to putting through 11 points per night this winter while maintaining a 36.1 percent three-point success rate.
“Justin Hoffman improved tremendously,” Isgrig said. “As a junior he wasn’t a strong defender for us and this year he really stepped up and guarded the other team’s best player.”
On top of adding Turner to the roster this winter, the Bulldogs brought in junior soccer standout Zach Browne to get his first varsity minutes on the hardwood. Browne and senior guard Johnny Kindel filled out the backcourt with Henry and Turner.
“Zach Browne improved a lot as the season went on and gave us really good minutes off the bench,” Isgrig said. “Johnny Kindel was a calming presence for us this year. He improved a lot and started for us every game. His shot was always a threat for us.”
The Bulldogs graduate five seniors this season in Turner, Henry, Hoffman, Kindel and Nick Dierking.
“These kids were awesome to coach,” Isgrig said of the senior class. “They are fun to be around and we will miss them. They all have bright futures ahead of them. We loved coaching them as basketball players but they’re even better people.”
Browne would be among the leading returners in the backcourt next season along with fellow junior Wes Hinson.
Junior forward Chase Walters emerged as a double-double threat with an average of 7.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per night and figures to lead the St. Clair frontcourt next year as a senior.
“We are excited for next year,” Isgrig said. “We lose a lot of seniors that mean a lot to our program and we are going to miss them, but our young kids are going to be ready to get to work. We will return a solid core of seniors next season and will need some younger kids to step up and fill roles on the varsity team.
“Chase Walters led our conference in rebounds and will be a focal point for us next year and we return two of our subs that played a ton of minutes in Wes Hinson and Zach Browne. We could be a really good defensive team next year, but the offseason will be huge for us.”