The next head coach for St. Clair boys golf is one familiar with the program.
As a golfer on the team himself, Matt Gordon was a two-time sectional qualifier and a 2011 state qualifier. Now, he looks to lead the team’s next set of contenders.
“I am extremely excited to be taking over the St. Clair boys golf program this year,” Gordon said. “I have always wanted to coach this program, ever since I began playing golf for St. Clair in high school.”
Gordon went on to play collegiately for Mineral Area College and Webster University, qualifying to compete for the national championship three times.
This will not be his first coaching stop, having worked last year as the interim coach at Webster University, where he coached Will Hocker to an individual NCAA Div. III national championship.
Gordon has also served as an assistant coach for the St. Clair wrestling team.
“Being a former St. Clair golfer myself, I take a lot of pride in the success of our program,” Gordon said. “Our boys are working extremely hard at their game and will continue to improve throughout the season. We have high, but realistic, goals for the season ahead.”
Gordon’s first golf squad with St. Clair will consist of 13 linksmen and include three returners from the 2021 varsity — Ryan Bozada, Hayden Johnson and Erik Kennedy.
Bozada, a senior, qualified for the Class 3 state tournament last spring where he shot a 180 over 36 holes to tie for 51st place.
“(Bozada) is looking to build on his success from last year at the state tournament,” Gordon said. “Hayden and Erik were a few strokes short of qualifying for state last year, so they have high goals to qualify this season.”
A pair of promotions from the JV squad, Alex Berhlmann and Nathan Loeffel, are expected to add to the varsity lineup this spring.
“Besides our returners, we have eight newcomers this season: Cameron Simcox, Bass Hughes, Brandon Barnes, Dalton Shaderick, Aidan Buckthorpe, Ty Edgar, Anthony Broeker, and Carter Short. Although they are new to the sport, they work hard and are eager to improve each and every day.”
Simcox and Hughes are both familiar with Gordon from the wrestling mats. Both qualified for the state wrestling tournament this winter and Simcox, a junior, won his third career state wrestling medal.
The Bulldogs have success in the Four Rivers Conference to build upon from 2021 as well, entering this season as the defending champions of the conference tournament.
However, with dual play factored in, the Bulldogs ended the year third in the league.
“This year our goal is to win the conference and win the conference golf tournament at the end of the season,” Gordon said. “The FRC for golf has always been competitive with great coaches and athletes within the conference.
“We know that this won’t be an easy task with how competitive our conference is, so we have to put in quality work, get better every single day, and improve in every aspect of the game, so that we can put ourselves in the best position possible to peak at the right time just before conference, districts and state,” he said.
St. Clair will open play at the Union Tournament Monday, March 28, at 9 a.m.