St. Clair started its league dual meet schedule with a victory Tuesday.
The Bulldogs shot at 196 on their home links, Meramec Lakes Golf Course, to come in under Owensville’s 228 strokes.
Senior Hayden Johnson paced St. Clair with 45 strokes.
Brandon Barnes was just one behind his teammate with 46.
Ty Edgar shot a 51, Cameron Simcox a 54 and Dalton Shadrick a 55 to round out St. Clair’s varsity performances.
St. Clair’s schedule reports a home meet Monday against Pacific.
