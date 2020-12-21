St. Clair had not just the edge in depth, but won the head-to-head battle in contested matches in Wednesday’s dual win at Union.
The Lady Bulldogs scored a 54-12 win in the full-team dual.
An additional five matches between the schools were part of a secondary dual, which was also won by St. Clair, 18-12.
Full Dual
St. Clair scored five wins by forfeit and held a 4-2 advantage in contested matches with all four of those wins coming by pin.
Summer Fangers scored the first pin at 107 pounds, topping Josey Alfermann.
Audrey Declue (122) pinned Makaylah Regot in 5:46.
Makayla Johnson topped Alexis Lopez at 132 pounds in 55 seconds.
Hannah Thacker (137) scored the final St. Clair pin against Gracie Straatmann in 2:05.
“Gracie Straatmann was wrestling well but just got reversed and was caught in a tight position and couldn’t move,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said.
Brianna Keiser scored the first Union pin, topping Taylor Johnson in 2:20.
Jaiden Powell (174) was Union’s other winner, pinning Liberty McKenzie in 1:54.
Emma Davis (117), Nicole Mutschler (127), Kaitlyn Janson (143), Elexis Wohlgemuth (151) and Berlyn Wohlgemuth (195) each won by forfeit.
Neither team fielded a wrestler at 102, 159 or 235 pounds.
Partial Dual
In the additional five matches, St. Clair scored three wins by pin and Union won twice by pin.
“We moved girls around to get them another match against a different opponent and some of the JV St. Clair girls got a match against a Union girl,” Cranmer said.
Taylor Johnson pinned Alfermann at 112 pounds in 1:18.
Keiser won for Union at 117, pinning Andrea Penovich in 41 seconds.
At 122, Regot pinned Avari Archer in 2:38.
Mutschler won against Lopez in 3:52 at 137.
In the final match at 143, Janson pinned Straatmann in 1:41.
The Lady Bulldogs are off for the rest of 2020 and will compete in a girls-only dual Jan. 6 at Rockwood Summit, starting at 6 p.m.
Union had a dual Thursday with Windsor and finishes out 2020 Friday at the Ft. Zumwalt East Tournament.