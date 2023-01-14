The Four Rivers Conference girls wrestling championship trophy didn’t have to travel far Tuesday.
Host St. Clair made sure it didn’t get out of the building by winning the title on their home mats.
The Lady Bulldogs scored 253 points, nearly 100 more than the next closest team.
Owensville was the runner-up with 158.5 points. Union and Sullivan tied for third with 152 points apiece.
Pacific scored 67 points to place fifth and St. James finished with 60 points.
None of the teams fielded a wrestler in the 100-pound division.
The top three finishers in each weight class were as follows:
• 105 pounds — St. Clair’s Janessa Avila was the champion. Owensville’s Jenna Vandegriffe finished as the runner-up and third place went to Union’s Josey Alfermann.
• 110 pounds — Union’s Lillie Zimmermann was the champion. St. Clair’s Raeleigh DeClue took second. There were only two wrestlers in the weight class.
• 115 pounds — Union’s Brianna Keiser took the title. St. James’ Hanna Hendry placed second. St. Clair’s Lilly Verrett finished third.
• 120 pounds — Owensville’s Elizabeth Adams earned top honors. St. Clair’s Lindsay Rampani took second place. Sullivan’s Karen Dietzler finished third.
• 125 pounds — Pacific’s Zoe Fisher took the crown. Union’s CJ Sullivan placed second. Third place went to Owensville’s Carly Brown.
• 130 pounds — Sullivan’s Jade Studdard won the title. Audrey DeClue of St. Clair finished as the runner-up. St. James’ Torie Hudson ranked third.
• 135 pounds —St. Clair’s Jossie Hopkins rose to the top of the division. Sullivan’s Sadie Altimus placed second. Third place went to Union’s Trysten Pope.
• 140 pounds — Sullivan’s Dorie Richardson was the champion, followed by runner-up Peyton Dunn of St. Clair and third-place finisher Gracie Straatmann of Union.
• 145 pounds — Pacific’s Dani Gullet took the title. St. Clair’s Hannah Thacker placed second. Sullivan’s Maria Schatzl was third.
• 155 pounds — St. Clair’s Molly Brown earned the title. Josie Gerlemann of Owensville was the runner-up and third went to Sullivan’s Katie Summers.
• 170 pounds — Owensville’s Bailee Dare took the championship. Second went to Union’s Gianna Schreck and third to St. Clair’s Kaitlynn Van De Wile.
• 190 pounds — The champion was Kelby Schoenfeld of Owensville. St. Clair’s Liberty McKenzie finished second and Pacific’s Marissa Johnson placed third.
• 235 pounds — Sullivan’s Reya Bristow took the title. Second went to St. Clair’s Cheyannah Rincon Campos. Owensville’s Madison Lewis finished third.
