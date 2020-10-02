With harvest season almost here, the Eagles farmed a couple of wins.
Orchard Farm won both the girls and boys cross country races at the Elsberry Cross Country Invitational Monday. The Eagles scored 23 points in the boys race and 34 in the girls.
St. Clair’s girls finished third with 79 points and the St. Clair boys placed fourth with 73.
“This is my favorite meet of the year,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said. “It’s the hilliest course on our schedule, it’s all grass, in the middle of a beautiful hay field. Tonight’s weather was perfect for the time of year.”
Girls
Zoe Riggs of Wright City was the top individual finisher in 21:27.89.
Arin Halmich ran sixth for the Lady Bulldogs in 24:30.18.
Elexis Wohlgemuth was St. Clair’s second runner to finish, placing 14th with a time of 25:17.07.
“Arin Halmich continues to run consistently as our No. 1 runner,” Martin said. “Elexis Wohlgemuth fought hard to get a medal, passing several girls up some hills.”
Also running for St. Clair were Melodi Miller (24th, 27:50.81), Chloe Machen (28th, 29:03.5) and Ella Edsel (29th, 29:04.66).
“We were glad to have Melodi Miller back on the varsity,” Martin said. “This was her first race of the season and she did well for the tough course.”
Boys
Orchard Farm’s Ian Schwierjohn scored the top time of 17:52.74.
St. Clair’s Case Busse placed second in 19:15.87.
“Case ran another solid race,” Martin said. “The kid who beat him is a senior who will probably be all-state. Our freshman, Aiden Kern, stepped up on the last mile to be the No. 2 runner today and got his first varsity medal.”
Kern placed 17th place (21:10.85), followed by teammate Austin Tobben two spots later in 19th (21:19.66)
John Davenport Cortivo (23rd, 21:58.28), Jonathan Brewer (24th, 21:58.43), Aiden McCormack (26th, 22:17.8) and Thomas Perkins (29th, 23:05.22) rounded out St. Clair’s team.