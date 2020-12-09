A double double-double was not enough to slow down the Lady Bulldogs Friday.
St. Clair (1-0) opened the season with a 60-46 win on the road at Herculaneum (1-3).
The Blackcats were led by a pair of double-doubles from Paige Fowler and Macey Pilliard, but St. Clair was in full control from halftime on after a 33-14 intermission score.
After one quarter, Herculaneum held a slight 9-8 lead. St. Clair’s advantage stood at 49-35 to end the third period.
Countering Fowler and Pilliard, St. Clair senior Alohilani Bursey started the season with a double-double of her own. She netted 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds while adding seven steals, three assists and two blocks.
“Lani did a good job leading the team, stepping up big when the team needed her to,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said. “Ava Brand and Gracie Moore stepped up and played big minutes in the first half for girls in foul trouble. We played well defensively. We had 22 steals.
Annabelle Coonse was next in scoring with 11 points. She added three steals, three rebounds, one assist and one block.
Ally Newton, Vada Moore and Phoebe Arnold all concluded the game with seven points.
“Ally and Phoebe did great on containing their tall girls down low,” Johnson said. “Annabelle made big plays down the stretch.”
Newton added seven rebounds, six steals and four assists.
Moore snatched four steals and three rebounds.
Arnold finished with three rebounds and one steal.
Brand contributed two points with one steal and one rebound.
Mackenzie Lowder pulled down three rebounds and had one assist.
St. Clair hosted Owensville Monday to start Four Rivers Conference play. The Lady Bulldogs are next in action at the Linn Tournament, starting this coming Monday.