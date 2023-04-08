Several events went uncompleted Tuesday at the St. James Open due to lightning stoppage.
In the events that were finished, St. Clair accumulated enough team points to lead the girls team standings at 46.5, an eight-point lead over St. James. The St. Clair boys were tied with Rolla for first with 42 points when the meet was halted.
Salem, Vienna and Iberia also attended the meet.
The St. Clair girls won four of the nine completed events, including the girls 3,200-meter relay in 11:41.85.
Brooklyn Cannon was first to finish in the girls 1,600-meter run in 6:01.48.
Cylee Schatzler won the girls 100-meter hurdles in 18.75.
Vada Moore traveled the farthest in the girls long jump with a mark of 5.19 meters.
Nathan Bess won the boys shot put with a throw of 12.09 meters.
Moore also took second in the girls 100-meter hurdles in 19.69.
St. Clair’s boys 3,200-meter relay finished second in 9:18.85.
Thomas Perkins placed second in the boys 1,600-meter run in 5:00.04.
Jensen Bekemeier was the runner up int he boys discus with a throw of 35.75 meters.
Skyler Sanders ran third in the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 11.86.
Allyson Fox placed third in the girls shot put at 9.16 meters.
Josh Hawkins took third place in the boys triple jump, leaping an even 12 meters.
Lianah McDonald (girls 100-meter dash), Casen Blake (boys 100-meter dash), Zeke Bethel (boys discus) and Jacob Licklider (boys shot put) placed fourth.
Rachel Cox (girls 1,600-meter run), Adam Folks (boys triple jump) and Bess (boys discus) earned fifth place.
Chloe Slater (girls 1,600-meter run) and McDonald (girls long jump) took sixth place.
Maya McRae placed seventh in the girls long jump.
Emma Bay (girls 1,600-meter run), Lilly Verrett (girls 100-meter hurdles), Landon Rulo (boys triple jump) and Tyler Bradshaw (boys shot put) ranked eighth in their event.