One hat was not enough to satisfy the St. Clair soccer Lady Bulldogs Monday.
The team needed a second hat to cover the pair of hat tricks from Emma Thompson and Kennedy Travis in an 8-0 victory at De Soto (1-15), concluding the regular season.
St. Clair carries a 16-8 record into the Class 2 District 3 Tournament Saturday at Clayton, where the team has the No. 4 seed and will play No. 5 Sullivan at 11:30 a.m.
The win ties St. Clair’s program record for wins in a season, set in 2016. St. Clair held a 4-0 halftime lead and closed out the game with 15 minutes remaining on the clock.
“I thought we played as a team and shared the ball really well,” Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We did a great job getting each other involved and everybody got a lot of minutes.”
Goalkeeper Lillie Coello recorded the shutout with one save.
Adding to the three goals apiece scored by Travis and Thompson, Audrey Declue and Claire Merseal each tallied one goal in the contest.
“It was nice to see Claire score her first goal,” Isgrig said. “She does so much for us that you won’t see in the stats and does whatever it takes to help our team.”
Izzy Tiepelman notched two assists.
Travis, Thompson, Declue, McKenna Conway, Kadence Gardner and Lucy Moore were each credited with an assist.
Travis improved upon her program records for both goals and assists in a single season, both of which she set in the previous game against Owensville. She ends the regular season with 34 goals and 22 assists.
“Kennedy continues to play at a high level and scored three goals in 40 minutes,” Isgrig said. “She’s working hard to find space and her teammates are doing a great job finding her. Emma Thompson has made huge strides through the season and is giving us a huge burst off the bench. She’s becoming more and more dangerous and all the way up to 10 assists to go along with her hat trick last night.”
Other teams in Class 2 District 3 include top-ranked MICDS, Clayton, Westminster Christian Academy, Owensville, Principia and St. James.