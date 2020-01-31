Just 2.5 points made the difference Saturday.
That was the winning margin for West Plains, which edged the St. Clair Lady Bulldogs for first place in St. Clair’s home wrestling tournament.
West Plains posted 170 points to St. Clair’s 167.5. Rounding out the top five were Rockwood Summit (152 points), De Soto (126) and North County (97.5).
Of area opponents, St. James placed ninth with 56 points. Union scored 42 points to finish 11th and Sullivan scored 17 points and finished 17th.
St. Clair was led by two individual champions in the tournament — Emma Davis (120 pounds) and Berlyn Wohlgemuth (187).
Davis posted a perfect 5-0 record in the event Saturday, which was postponed a day due to an unfavorable weather forecast Friday.
Davis started with a 10-0 major decision over Shamya Walker (Normandy) and then scored three straight pins against Luci LaJeuness (Rockwood Summit, 2:42), Kathryn Lorenzo (Ft. Zumwalt East, 1:30) and Brianna Keiser (Union, 5:43).
In the final round, Davis won a 17-2 technical fall against West Plains’ Natalie Stewart.
Wohlgemuth went 4-1. She pinned Abby Bashore (Eldon, 1;48) and Kaitlynn Hannah (De Soto, 4:53) and also won by a 3-2 decision against Union’s Jaiden Powell in the quarterfinals. In the second round, North County’s Brooke Bennett defeated Wohlgemuth by a 7-4 decision.
Wohlgemuth faced Bennett a second time in the championship round and this time won in an 8-2 decision.
Finishing second for the Lady Bulldogs were Makayla Johnson (135), Elexis Wohlgemuth (142) and Makenzie Tuner (235).
Turner pinned her first two opponents, Hannah Eberhardt (De Soto, 3;16) and Iydia Altohoff (Palmyra, 1:17), but lost in the final round to West Plains’ Madison Easter by pin.
Elexis Wohlgemuth posted a 4-1 record, winning each of her first four matches by pin against Sheri Owens (Rockwood Summit, 2:55), Riley Coleman (De Soto, 4:30), Hiley Pritchett (0:51) and Mikala Saler-Becker (Union, 0:33).
Brianna Cowhert (West Plains) scored the win against Elexis Wohlgemuth by pin in the final round.
Johnson started with four wins in a row by pin against Lillien Ingram (West Plains, 2:19), teammate Gabby Marler (3:02), Lydia Brazier (Parkway West, 1:42) and Bena Barafundi (Rockwood Summit, 1:25).
Olivia Chapman (Eldon) defeated Johnson in the championship match by a 10-3 decision.
Kaitlyn Janson (130) placed third with a 3-1 record. After being pinned by De Soto’s Hunter Bullock in the first round, Janson won her last three matches, including pins against Julianna Graddy (Sullivan, 2:57) and teammate Emma Barrett (0:36).
Janson topped Rockwood Summit’s Gloria Kuebee by a 13-11 decision in the third-place match.
Hannah Thacker (125) was the fourth-place finisher with a 1-3 record. She scored her win by pin against Kirkwood’s CeCe Bartin in 3:01.
Cassidy Shoemate (110) placed fifth. After facing two-straight losses, Shoemate ended the tournament with three wins in a row. She pinned Hannah Kamp (De Soto, 0:21), Trinity Covard (Camdenton, 1:49) and Nina Parker (Kirkwood, 1:22).
Lili Vernon (115) and Jordyn Hampson (166) each placed eighth.
The Lady Bulldogs fielded additional wrestlers in both the 130-pound and 135-pound weight classes. Emma Barrett (130) placed eighth and Gabby Marler (135) placed ninth.