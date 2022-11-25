St. Clair wrestlers claimed three tournament titles on their home mats Saturday.
The Lady Bulldogs scored 83 points to finish second in the St. Clair Scramble. Lindbergh had the winning team score with 94 points.
Also competing were North Point (70), Hillsboro (60), Kirksville (52) and Hancock (18).
Janessa Avila (110 pounds), Audrey Declue (135) and Molly Brown (145) were each winners for St. Clair in their respective weight classes.
Raeleigh Declue (115), Lilly Varrett (120), Kristian Steffey (130), Jossie Hopkins (140) and Bonnie Kavanagh (155) all finished second.
Kaitlyn Van De Wile (170) ranked third in her weight class and Peyton Dunn (140) was fourth. Addyson Buckthrope (115) and Harlie Humphrey (155) both finished fifth. Lindsay Rampani (125) was sixth.
“For several of our wrestlers it was their first meet ever,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “It was exciting seeing their enthusiasm and fight they showed in every match, win or lose. Our experienced wrestlers led by example and all in all it was a great day for our team.”
Avila pinned both opponents from North Point, Katelyn McQuerray (0:26) and Madison Wilmes (0:51).
Audrey Declue pinned Hillsboro’s duo of Ella Bingman (3:55) and Ava Culley (1:08).
Brown won three matches by pin against Lindbergh’s Nia Perniciaro (0:46) and Josephine Crowley (1:04) and North Point’s Caroline Frank (5:11).
Raeleigh Declue went 3-1 with her only loss by pin to Lindbergh’s Jordan Datus (1:22). She pinned a teammate, Buckthrope (3:11), as well as North Point’s Kyla Baumhover (0:41) and Hillsboro’s Aubrey Melber (1:12).
Varrett was 3-1 with a loss to Kirksville’s Lauryn Nelson (pin, 1:06). She won three matches by pin against Hillsboro’s Calli Burton (0:42) and two North Point wrestlers, Danika Clark (1:23) and Lucy Ullery (4:22).
Steffey was pinned twice by her only opponent, North Point’s Mena Southward (1:47 and 1:05).
Hopkins fell in the 140-pound championship match to Hillsboro’s Katie Hendrix in a 6-4 decision. She also lost a prior match to Hendrix by pin in 4:28. Hopkins’ wins were a pair of pins over North Point’s Reese Jacob (0:30) and Lindbergh’s Kaylin Homfeld (5:27).
Kavanagh pinned a teammate, Humphrey (0:57), and North Point’s Ava Arrezzio (0:56), but was pinned by Lindbergh’s Kate Jackson (1:38) and Hillsboro’s Alleigh Culley (1:55).
Van De Wile lost an 8-2 decision to Kirksville’s Morgan Crawford and was pinned by Lindbergh’s Elizabeth Williams (5:27).
Dunn turned in a 2-3 record on the day, winning by pin over Hillsboro’s Rebekah Liew-Nguyen (0:47) and Kirksville’s Melody Hicks (1:16). She was pinned by Lindbergh’s Kaylin Homfeld twice (3:33 and 1:35), including in the third-place match, and by Hillsboro’s Katie Hendrix (1:03) in the semifinals.
Buckthorpe and Humphrey were each 0-4.
Rampani ended with a 1-4 record, scoring a win by pin over Hillsboro’s Lilly Kay (2:54).
St. Clair next wrestles Friday in an outdoor dual meet at Washington’s Scanlan Stadium at 2 p.m.
