Football season has yet to start, but the St. Clair schedule is already in a state of flux.
The team now will not play its first game until Week 2 at the earliest due to the team entering COVID-19 quarantine protocols. If the Bulldogs are able to play in Week 2, it will be against a different opponent than originally scheduled.
“It’s without a doubt a difficult situation,” Athletic Director and football Head Coach Brian Robbins said. “Our kids have worked hard, and we, like everyone, just want the opportunity to play. With that being said, the safety of our students and staff is the most important thing and will continue to be as we navigate through this situation.”
As of reporting, the Bulldogs have withdrawn from Friday’s preseason jamboree at St. Francis Borgia Regional and have will be unable to play in their scheduled Week 1 contest at Perryville.
Perryville Athletic Director Justin Dreyer said the Pirates are currently searching for a replacement opponent for Week 1.
St. Clair’s scheduled Week 2 opponent, Salem, is also currently going through quarantine protocols. Salem Athletic Director Phil Karr said the Tigers will not be able to get enough practices in to be eligible to play before Monday, Sept. 6., three days after the scheduled game with St. Clair.
Moving the game to a later date seems like an unlikely option due to MSHSAA regulations on the amount of game periods a player can log in the same week.
“I honestly don’t believe there (are) any options for either us or St. Clair,” Karr said. “By MSHSAA rules, players can only play six quarters in a calendar week, so we hope St. Clair finds another opponent. The first date we would be eligible to play is Sept. 6 to get in our required 14 practices. We can’t play a varsity game on a Monday and a Friday of the same week because that would be eight quarters and the maximum allowed by rule is six quarters.”
If St. Clair is able to get through quarantine and log enough practices by Sept. 3, the team could schedule a new Week 2 opponent, much like Salem’s Week 1 opponent, St. James, has already done.
Instead of opening the season at home against Salem, St. James plans to host California. The Pintos reportedly lost their Week 1 opponent, Clinton, due to that program opting for a JV only season.
Salem additionally withdrew from the Sullivan jamboree.
This marks the second season in a row marred by a COVID quarantine for the Bulldogs. The team had to sit out Weeks 3 and 4 during last year’s undefeated regular season due to the same protocols.
If St. Clair is unable to play in Week 2, it would open the season Sept. 10 at Pacific in Four Rivers Conference play. The Bulldogs are defending back-to-back Four Rivers Conference titles.