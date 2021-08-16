The dog days of summer have given way to the Bulldog days of fall sports practices at St. Clair.
Work for the fall season officially began Monday with the end of the sports dead period.
On the gridiron, Brian Robbins’ Bulldogs have completed back-to-back undefeated regular seasons.
To repeat that feat for a third year, they’re going to need a lot of new faces to deliver as the team returns just two starters, both on the defensive side of the ball, in junior defensive backs Anthony Broeker and Gabe Martinez.
Head coach Ben Martin’s cross country team was the first to get in a practice with the team’s annual Midnight Mile at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
Martin says his team currently consists of 18 boys and nine girls, but he hoped to pick up a few more runners in the second week.
The Bulldogs have a pair of returning state qualifiers back this season, one each for the boys and girls in senior Case Busse and junior Hanna Spoon.
St. Clair has just one new head coach this fall as Jeff Rego takes over the boys soccer program. Rego previously served as the team’s assistant coach in 2020.
Kandice McCuskey, Anna Reed and Jeff Van Zee each return in their respective roles leading the volleyball, softball and girls golf programs.