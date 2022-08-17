Numbers are looking up for the Bulldogs on the gridiron this fall.
Brian Robbins, head football coach and activities director, reported 45 players out for the team during the first week of practices, which began Aug. 8.
That number is up from a reported 30 football Bulldogs last fall.
“We return several players from last year’s team,” Robbins said. “We hope to be playing our best when districts begin. We will need to stay healthy in order to do that so we have made adjustments to practice in order to stay healthy.”
Cross country Head Coach Ben Martin reported 24 runners came out for the program’s annual Midnight Mile, held at the earliest allowable time Monday to kick off the first week of practices each year.
Since then, Martin said the team has 31 runners — 20 boys and 11 girls.
St. Clair is down one program this fall after making the decision in the spring to not field a boys soccer team this season due to a low number of interested athletes.
Along with Robbins and Martin, the head coaches for the other three programs all return to continue managing their teams as well — Kandice McCuskey (volleyball), Roberta Byers (softball) and Jeff Van Zee (girls golf).
