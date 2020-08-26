Few teams were able to make a preseason scrimmage work this season.
St. Clair softball was one of them, traveling to St. James Saturday morning.
“We did not keep an official score,” St. Clair Head Coach Anna Reed said. “We played using a five-run cap per inning for the first four innings, and then a three-run inning cap for the last three innings. We were able to get all of our girls into the game doing this. We did win every inning except for the seventh, and we would have scored 20 runs if we were keeping score.”
Senior pitcher Madelyn Ruszala went 3-5 as a hitter and while in the circle struck out six of the batters she faced.
“Madelyn Ruszala was looking very sharp in the circle and has worked on her accuracy and getting her speed up,” Reed said.
Current Smith doubled twice and walked three times.
“Current Smith had a great day at the plate and was inches from hitting one out, which is a huge improvement for her from last season,” Reed said.
Senior catcher Emma Davis went 1-2 with a double. She paced the team’s on-base percentage by adding three walks and getting hit by a pitch.
“Emma Davis did a great job moving from the outfield last season to now having to be behind the plate and catch,” Reed said.
Senior Jessica Bess was 3-6 with two doubles and a single. She also saw time in the circle, striking out four.
A positive for the Lady Bulldogs was minimizing their own number of strikeouts.
“One of the biggest wins for us was our offense having only a few strikeouts on the day,” Reed said. “All of our girls did a great job of putting the ball in play, hitting the ball hard, and having good, quality at-bats. Our base runners were aggressive and we were able to push a lot of runs across the plate.”
Aggressive baserunning is a focus for the Lady Bulldogs this season.
“We have a fast team this year and we are going to try and push the envelope this year on the base paths,” Reed said. “Our defense has been a strong focus for us during practice right now because we have a lot of people in new positions at the moment, but we’ll get better and (the) girls will get more comfortable. That’ll come with getting some more playing time and hopefully improve as the season progresses.”
The Lady Bulldogs open the season Saturday at the New Haven Tournament.