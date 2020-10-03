Feeling the loss of multiple varsity members, St. Clair volleyball was swept twice this week.

The Lady Bulldogs (12-3-1) fell in three sets Wednesday at Northwest (11-2), 25-23, 25-9, 25-18, and in two sets Thursday at Seckman (8-2), 25-11, 25-13.

Makayla Johnson reportedly made five kills in Thursday’s match.

Kaylee Rampani was credited with 10 assists.

Additional statistics were not available from either match.

St. Clair has a Four Rivers Conference contest up next as the Lady Bulldogs travel to Pacific Tuesday at 6 p.m.