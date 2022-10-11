The Cuba softball Lady Wildcats left with a win in St. Clair’s regular season finale.
The host Lady Bulldogs (0-20) fell to Cuba (9-15) Thursday, 22-7, in the final home game of the year.
Updated: October 11, 2022 @ 8:06 pm
After a scoreless first inning, Cuba built a 7-3 lead in the second frame and grew the advantage to 15-3 after three innings.
St. Clair chipped back with three runs in the bottom of the fourth before Cuba tacked on a final seven runs in the fifth.
The Lady Bulldogs gained a final run in the home half of the fifth.
St. Clair posted three hits in the contest.
Alexis Murray singled twice, stole a base, scored and drove in three runs.
Janessa Avila singled, walked and scored twice.
Gabby Marler, Cylee Schatzler, Bonnie Quick, Jersey Pendegraft and Alyssa Jesionowski each drew walks.
Liberty McKenzie, Nicole Mutschler, Jesionowski and Marler were hit by pitches.
Schatzler stole a base.
Avari Hemker, Pendegraft, McKenzie and Jesionowski each scored a run.
Schatzler pitched 1.1 innings, allowing five runs on two hits and five walks.
Lindsay Simpson tossed 3.2 innings, allowing 17 runs (eight earned) on nine hits and eight walks, striking out three.
The Lady Bulldogs are the No. 8 seed in Class 3 District 5, scheduled to take place at Sullivan. The team will play No. 1 Fatima Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
