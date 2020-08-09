Practices are scheduled to start Monday for six varsity sports programs at St. Clair High School.
Athletic Director Brian Robbins reminds students registering that they are required to have a current physical examination on file with the athletic office before they can be authorized to participate in any practice or tryouts.
To ensure clearance, the school recommends physicals be completed and turned in no later than three school days prior to the start of practices.
The school states physicals remain valid if completed after Feb. 1, 2018.
The cross country team kicks things off without wasting any time at all. The team’s first practice is the Midnight Mile at 12:01 a.m. Runners are to meet in Head Coach Ben Martin’s classroom at the high school.
The remainder of the first week, Martin’s squad will practice from 7-10 a.m. and will also start each practice by meeting in Martin’s classroom.
The softball team enters its second year under Head Coach Anna Reed. The team plans to practice from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8-9 a.m. Friday.
Volleyball practices run from 8 a.m. to noon in the high school gym. Kandice McCuskey is the head coach.
Girls golf, entering its third season, will practice from 3-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Meramec Lakes Golf Course.
The football team meets at 4 p.m. in the high school locker room. Robbins is the team’s head coach.
Casey Dildine leads the boys soccer team. It will practice from 4-6 p.m. on the St. Clair turf field.