The St. Clair Lady Bulldogs made the difference in the third quarter to earn another game in the girls basketball postseason.
St. Clair (9-12) won on the road Saturday at Potosi (11-11), 53-46, in the Class 4 District 2 quarterfinals.
The Lady Bulldogs, the No. 5 seed in the tournament, advanced to play at No. 1 Ste. Genevieve in the district semifinals Tuesday. That game took place after The Missourian’s deadline.
Potosi led at the end of the first period, 18-15. The teams were even in the second period with eight points apiece, sending Potosi into halftime still ahead, 26-23.
St. Clair outscored the host team, 17-7, in the third quarter to take a 40-33 lead into the final period.
Alohilani Bursey and Ally Newton led St. Clair with 16 points apiece.
Annabelle Coonse also got into double figures with 11 points.
Vada Moore netted five points, Phoebe Arnold three and Ava Brand two to round out the Lady Bulldogs’ scoring.
Bursey finished with a double-double, adding 10 rebounds. She also made five blocks, three steals and three assists.
Moore posted eight rebounds with three steals and two assists.
Newton made seven rebounds, six steals and three assists.
Coonse finished with four steals and two assists.
Arnold contributed two rebounds and two assists.
Brand made two rebounds.
Kaydence Gibson’s 11 points were the high mark for Potosi.
Other Lady Trojan scorers included Kiersten Blair (10), Kya Gibson (nine), Carley Hampton (nine) and Annie McCaul (seven).