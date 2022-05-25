More than half of the St. Clair track athletes competing in Saturday’s Class 3 Section 3 meet at Hollister are moving on.
The next stop is the Class 3 state championships Friday and Saturday at Jefferson City.
St. Clair sent 19 entries to Hollister Saturday, 12 of who finished in the top four and will advance to the state competition.
Austin Dunn and Connor Sikes were event winners for the Bulldogs in the sectional round.
Dunn took first place in the triple jump with a mark of 13.1 meters. He also qualified in the long jump, finishing second at 6.36 meters.
Sikes won the pole vault with a mark of 3.65.
The Bulldogs took both first and second in the pole vault as Sikes was followed by teammate Caleb Muschany at 3.5 meters.
Alex Reinwald will have the busiest weekend of the St. Clair contingent in Jefferson City, qualifying in all four of his events.
Reinwald was the runner-up in both the 100-meter dash (11.23) and the 200-meter dash (22.71).
He was also part of both the 400-meter relay (44.12) and the 800-meter relay (1:32.24) teams, which finished second and third respectively in the sectional.
Reinwald teams with Noah Arndt, Skyler Sanders and Logan Smith in both races.
Arndt also qualified individually in the long jump, where he placed third with a distance of 6.22 meters.
Kaylee Rampani was the runner-up in the girls javelin with a throw of 35.39 meters.
Vada Moore qualified in two events, finishing third in the long jump (5.00 meters) and fourth in the triple jump (10.19).
The season ended for St. Clair athletes in seven other events. Only those finishing in the top four advanced to the state meet.
Brooklyn Cannon placed fifth in the 1,600-meter run (5:37.51) and sixth in the 3,200-meter run (12:31.21).
Cylee Schatzler ran seventh in the 300-meter hurdles (51.03) and eighth in the 100-meter hurdles (18.52).
Case Busse placed seventh in the 3,200-meter run (10:50.05) as did the boys 3,200-meter relay (9:04.14).
Busse was on the 3,200-meter relay team along with William James, Aiden Kern and Thomas Perkins.
Allyson Fox placed eighth in the shot put with a throw of 9.03 meters.
The first round of field events will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. Running-events begin at 10:30 a.m. both days.