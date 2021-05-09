The fifth straight win for the St. Clair soccer Lady Bulldogs came decisively.
St. Clair (11-8) won on the road at Owensville (5-6), 8-0, Tuesday, winning by a margin large enough to halt the game with five minutes remaining on the clock.
The Lady Bulldogs led, 3-0, at halftime.
Kennedy Travis led the offense with three goals, completing her fourth hat trick of the season.
Audrey Declue, Makayla Johnson, Claire Merseal, Paris Perkins and Izzy Tiepelman each added a goal.
Johnson made three assists. Tiepelman was credited with two assists. Kadence Gardner, Autumn Morgan and Ally Newton made one assist apiece.
“I thought we played a really good game,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We did a much better job making passes and finding our teammates. Makayla played a great game in the middle of the field. She had three assists and really controlled the game. Kennedy had her fourth hat trick of the year and keeps showing how good of an all-around player she is. I think we have come a long way since we played Owensville the first time, and we are really starting to mesh as a team. I thought Claire played one of her best games of the season. She scored a goal, but she does so many things beyond the stats that make our team really go while playing 80 minutes a night at center mid.”
Joey Jesionowski recorded her ninth shutout of the season in the net.
Isgrig gave credit to defenders Sammi Nickerson, Kynzi Humphrey, Newton and Emma Smith.
“Our defense played really well to the point where Joey never even touched the ball,” Isgrig said. “They were starting our attack by connecting passes out of the back, and that led to a lot of offensive opportunities for us.”
St. Clair played a final Four Rivers Conference league match Thursday at Pacific.