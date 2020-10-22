While St. Clair’s road trip took the team south, the Bulldogs continued trending up.
St. Clair (6-0) remained unbeaten in Week 8, winning on the road at Cape Central (2-5), 35-7.
The Bulldogs scored the first 35 points. Only in the final minute was Cape Central able to break up the shutout.
Lance McCoy led the way with three rushing touchdowns and 114 yards on the ground. Teammate Landen Roberts also went over the century mark, running for 106 yards.
The game was a new addition to the St. Clair schedule and the Bulldogs are just one week away from only the second undefeated regular season in program history. The first occurred last year, when the Bulldogs went 9-0 and swept the Four Rivers Conference.
The maximum number of wins St. Clair can have in the regular season this year will be seven after missing two weeks’ worth of games due to quarantine protocols in the middle of September.
The last team standing in the way is the Week 9 opponent, Owensville, in a game that will determine the Four Rivers Conference title.
Week 9
After losing in Week 1 at Potosi, 12-0, the Dutchmen have won seven games in a row and hold a 4-0 conference record.
Owensville has scored 40 points or more in five of those seven victories.
However, the Dutchmen will face tough sledding against a Bulldog defense that has recorded four shutouts this season and has allowed a grand total of 21 points from opposing offenses.
For much of the last decade, the Bulldogs have had Owensville’s number. Apart from two Dutchmen wins in 2016 and 2017, St. Clair has won each meeting between the two teams dating back to 2011.
Last season was a lopsided 52-6 affair in favor of the Bulldogs at Owensville.
Class 3 District 2
The Week 9 showdown between the Bulldogs and Dutchmen will also have serious district implications.
The Bulldogs currently lead the district standings with 51.59 points, jumping over Park Hills Central (7-1, 51.25), which suffered its first loss of the season in Week 8, 35-33, against Seckman. The Rebels finish the season at home against Farmington (7-1), which just knocked off previously unbeaten Festus, 10-7, in Week 8.
Owensville (44.6), currently third, may have a chance to move up in the standings with a win and a Park Hills Central loss in the regular season finale.
Finishing out the district are Potosi (5-3, 41.41), Cardinal Ritter (0-2, 41.23), Salem (4-4, 30.53) and St. James (1-7, 18.13).
Week 8 Stats
The tandem of McCoy and Roberts accounted for 220 of St. Clair’s 389 rushing yards.
Shane Stanfill ran for 69 yards on 11 carries.
Mardariries Miles picked up 43 yards on seven carries.
Quarterback Wes Hinson ran three times for 30 yards.
Trent Balderson gained 14 yards on four carries and made it into the endzone once.
Dakota Gotsch carried three times for 13 yards.
Hinson completed one pass, a 16-yard touchdown strike to Chase Walters.
Defensively, Hinson led St. Clair with seven tackles.
Wyatt Strothcamp and McCoy made six tackles apiece.
Others with tackles included Roberts (five), Anthony Broeker (three), Walters (three), Isaac Nunez (three), Gotsch (three), Miles (three), Gabe Martinez (three), Stanfill (two), Austin Blankenship (one), Chasson Wilken (one) and Hunter Talley (one).
Box Score
St. Clair 7-7-14-7-35
Cape Central 0-0-0-7-7
First Quarter
STC — Chase Walters 16 pass from Wes Hinson (Landen Roberts kick),
Second Quarter
STC — Lance McCoy 7 run (Roberts kick), 4:30
Third Quarter
STC — McCoy 3 run (Roberts kick), 6:43
STC — McCoy 1 run (Roberts kick)
Fourth Quarter
STC — Trent Balderson 1 run (Roberts kick), 7:00
CAP — Tyray Jackson 1 run (kick successful), 0:59
Statistics
Rushing
St. Clair — McCoy 13-114-3, Roberts 12-106, Stanfill 11-69, Miles 7-43, Hinson 3-30, Balderson 4-14-1, Gotsch 3-13.
Cape Central — Jackson 12-54-1, Sterling 5-7, Diamond 4-7, Wigfall 2-0, Williams I 1- -3, Harris 2- -4.
Passing
St. Clair — Hinson 1-1-16-1-0.
Cape Central — Diamond 1-5-14-0-0, Sterling 1-6-12-0-0.
Receiving
St. Clair — Walters 1-16-1.
Cape Central — King 2-26.
Tackles
St. Clair — Hinson 7, Strothcamp 6, McCoy 6, Roberts 5, Broeker 3, Walters 3, Nunez 3, Gotsch 3, Miles 3, Martinez 3, Stanfill 2, Blankenship 1, Wilken 1, Talley 1.
Cape Central — Walley 13, Walker 9, Williams M 8, Hamilton 8, Grimsley 6, McClard 4, Jones 3, Pearson 3, Wigfall 2, King 2, Harris 1, Geiger 1, Edwards 1.