Updated: May 7, 2023 @ 4:36 pm
The St. Clair Lady Bulldogs hit for the cycle of goal-scoring combinations Tuesday.
St. Clair (15-5-1) players recorded a hat trick, a brace and a single goal in a 6-0 win on the road at Owensville (3-11).
Kennedy Travis performed the hat trick, scoring three goals with one assist.
“Kennedy is on fire right now,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “She is finishing in a lot of different ways and is constantly attacking and moving for us.”
Lucy Moore recorded the brace with two goals.
“Lucy continues to be a bright spot for us offensively,” Isgrig said. “She scored two goals early in the game and has been putting a lot of pressure on the defense from the outside. She’s really improved a lot throughout the season.”
Emma Thompson added a lone tally.
Izzy Tiepelman posted three assists.
Autumn Morgan and Audrey DeClue assisted on one goal apiece.
“Defensively, we were solid,” Isgrig said. “Sammi (Nickerson) holds us together back there and Autumn, Parms (Caitlin Parmeley), Ashley (Meek), and McKenna (Conway) did a really good job breaking up plays and connecting passes out of the back.”
Goalkeeper Joey Jesionowski notched two saves while recording the shutout.
St. Clair wraps up the regular season Monday, hosting De Soto at 5 p.m.
