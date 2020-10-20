There’s a new queen of the Four Rivers Conference.
By virtue of a five-set home win over the Hermann Lady Bearcats Thursday, 19-25, 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 15-12, St. Clair clinched at least a share of the league title.
“I’ve been dreaming about this day and now it’s come true,” St. Clair Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “I’m very excited for my girls. They’ve always wondered why they didn’t have a banner, and tonight they got one.”
Senior middle hitter Alohilani Bursey was the focus of the St. Clair offense.
“We did so good,” Bursey said. “I feel amazing. The team feels great. Overall, it’s a great feeling, great game.”
Hermann Head Coach Phil Landolt praised St. Clair.
“I thought that St. Clair played really good defense last night,” Landolt said. “They were extremely scrappy and were committed to not letting the ball drop. They were ready to play and they fought hard all night. We struggled a bit from the serving line and in serve receive. We were not as sharp in our attack and on defense.”
St. Clair (16-3-1, 6-0) still has one league match remaining at Union (4-15-1, 1-5) Tuesday and can win the FRC crown outright with a victory.
Hermann (19-5-3, 5-1) suffered its first league loss since Sept. 18, 2014, when it fell to New Haven. The Lady Bearcats still have a road match at Owensville (10-13-3, 5-1) Tuesday and would need help to win a share of the league title for the sixth season in a row.
“This was the first time we’ve played five sets,” McCuskey said. “Last year, we hardly ever played three sets, so to get to five, I figured it would be a test and a challenge tonight. I felt like my girls hung through it and did a great job to finish it.”
Thursday’s match lived up to expectations as the teams produced big hits, and bigger defensive plays to keep rallies going throughout the night. Even when the players started to show signs of fatigue in the later games, they didn’t give up. St. Clair’s defense gave the team the chance to keep going until someone could terminate the ball.
“We had just shifted Kyley Henry to that corner,” McCuskey said. “She had one job, picking up the crosscourt hits. She did a great job. Tonight, we proved we were not satisfied with letting balls hit the ground.”
Bursey said the defense stepped up.
“Kyley Henry is quite a passer,” Bursey said. “Makayla Johnson and everybody contributed to the team. It just helps out every day. It helps the team and the chemistry. It’s just amazing.”
The featured matchup in the contest was between FRC player of the year top contenders Bursey and Hermann’s Gracie Winkelmann. The two middle hitters frequently met at the middle of the net with one hitting and the other blocking.
“She’s a good player and a good hitter, hard to read,” Bursey said. “I had to get it through my head that I had to do this for my team. I have to do this for myself. I definitely have to do this for my coach.”
McCuskey said Bursey had the confidence to match up against Winkelmann.
“She (Bursey) went to see Winkelmann play earlier in the season and she came back confident that she could play with her,” McCuskey said. “Tonight, I think Bursey had a really good showing.”
Bursey posted a double-double with 21 kills, 28 digs, five solo blocks and one ace.
Hermann had no answer for St. Clair’s outside hitter, Makayla Johnson, who alternated between traditional attacks and a lethal two-handed dump just behind the block and in front of the defense on the left sideline.
“Makayla has her short little tip,” McCuskey said. “She’s a very smart girl. She sees the court probably better than anybody I’ve ever seen. She will find the hole and she will get the ball into that hole. Defensively, she’s not going to let many balls hit the floor.”
Bursey said Johnson is a tremendous player.
“Makayla Johnson definitely is something else,” Bursey said. “She just adds on to our team. She’s always there to pick us up.”
Johnson had 19 kills, 35 digs and one ace.
Henry paced the defense with 46 digs.
Mackenzie Lowder recorded five kills, three digs and one assist.
Ava Brand had four kills and nine digs.
Ally Newton closed with three kills and 13 digs.
Myah Dierker had two kills and three digs.
Kaylee Rampani had 14 assists and one dig.
Vada Moore added five digs, four assists and an ace.
Hermann totals were not available at deadline.
Hermann won the first game, 25-19, but St. Clair served notice it was going to be an exciting match. The Lady Bulldogs kept it close through the middle part of the set before Hermann started to pull away with Winkelmann at the net. An ace by Cydney Moeckli finished the game.
“After the first game, we said we’re not done and we’re going hard,” McCuskey said. “I’ve never seen the girls encourage each other as much as during this match.”
St. Clair didn’t give the Lady Bearcats a chance to continue the momentum during the second game. The Lady Bulldogs raced out of the gate, building up a 10-4 advantage before Hermann started to fight back.
St. Clair continued the pressure, reaching game point at 24-15, but Hermann showed its power by scoring the next five points before St. Clair finished it on a kill by Brand.
The third game was nearly a repeat of the second. St. Clair led 21-11, getting that on a Bursey kill, before Hermann fought back. Down the stretch, the Lady Bearcats outscored St. Clair, 10-4. However, the Lady Bulldogs were able to get to the set win on a kill from Dierker.
Hermann used the momentum from the third game to blast out to an early lead in the fourth. Hermann led 8-2 on an ace by Winkelmann to the back corner, but St. Clair fought back to tie it at 9-9 on a tip by Johnson.
From there, the teams traded the lead until the match was tied at 22-22. A St. Clair error gave Hermann the opening it needed and a pair of aces ended it with Hermann forcing the fifth game, 25-21.
“Before the fifth game, I told the girls that we didn’t get here to lay down now,” McCuskey said. “We needed to go out and play our hearts out. I feel they did that.”
Bursey agreed.
“The mood was we were not going to give up,” Bursey said. “We’re not done and we’re going to keep pushing through this. We were all tired, but we pushed through it and had an amazing game.”
The central players from each side met at the net for the first point of the deciding game to 15. Bursey blocked Winkelmann and that sparked a three-point St. Clair rally.
Hermann got back up and rallied to take a 6-4 lead on a Winkelmann tip before the pendulum swung back the other way.
Kills by Bursey and Johnson tied it. A Hermann error gave St. Clair the lead and a Bursey ace forced Hermann to take a timeout at 8-6.
Momentum came back and Hermann scored the next three points to lead, 9-8, with Madison Dixon putting Hermann on top.
By this time, both Bursey and Winkelmann had rotated to the back row, and it was up to others to finish out the game at the net.
Johnson responded with a two-handed dump kill to tie it and Lowder and Dierker came up with a block for the lead.
Hermann came back to tie it again, 11-11, with Malerie Schutt getting the tying kill.
From there, it was a game to four, and St. Clair scored first on another Johnson dump. An error made it 13-11 for St. Clair.
After a service error, St. Clair was able to close out the victory, 15-12.