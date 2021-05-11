The Four Rivers Conference standings were a roller-coaster ride this spring.
With the league schedule reaching its terminal point Wednesday, St. Clair (10-6, 6-1) was the team on top when the ride ended.
The Bulldogs posted 11 runs in their final two innings at the plate to win at home against New Haven (6-8, 0-6), 13-5, clinching St. Clair’s first conference title in baseball since 2006.
“We came into the year knowing that was a big goal for us, to win the conference,” St. Clair Head Coach Mitch Lundy said. “Going down to Hermann and losing a tight ballgame was a tough pill to swallow, but we knew losing one game didn’t settle anything. We knew everything we wanted was still out ahead of us.”
St. Clair, Union and Owensville each held the conference lead at various points in the season with Pacific determinedly sticking right on the tail of the leaders the whole way and ultimately finishing in a three-way tie for second.
Through four innings, it looked as though the Shamrocks could provide the upset Union, Owensville and Pacific needed to create a four-way split of the conference title, but it was not to be.
Despite St. Clair striking first with two runs in the bottom of the second inning, New Haven rallied for four runs in the top of the third to seize control.
August Panhorst kept the Shamrocks in the game before approaching his maximum pitch count in the bottom of the fifth inning.
“We were able to go and compete and get back on top,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “We had some big hits in there. It was nice to see. St. Clair is really good. It was just a matter of time before they started hitting. In (Panhorst’s) last couple innings, they had probably three or four different nine or 10 pitch at-bats that they put together on him, and that’ll wear a guy down.”
St. Clair surged around the bases for eight runs in the fifth inning to take command of the game, 10-4.
A two-run home run from Brady Simpson and a pinch hit solo homer from Garrett Heinrichs pushed the Bulldogs’ lead to 13-4 in the sixth inning.
“We’ve got some guys with power,” Lundy said. “Brady hit his really hard, and that’s his third of the year. Garrett Heinrichs has been our DH all year. He didn’t DH for us today but came in with a big pinch-hit situation, and I told him to unload on a ball, and that’s what he did.”
Heinrichs’ shot was a long blast that bounced off the roof of the awning that stands beyond the fence in left-center field.
“I was looking at something else in the dugout when that ball was hit, and just from the sound of it, I knew it was gone,” Peirick said. “That was the loudest-hit ball I’ve heard all year.”
St. Clair’s Blaine Downey was the winning pitcher for the third time in league play, improving to 4-1 overall on the mound this season.
In five innings pitched, Downey struck out 12 batters. He allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks.
“He came out really strong,” Lundy said. “He hadn’t thrown in maybe a week and a half and had to battle out there. Those kids did a good job of putting the ball in play. He really kept them off balance with his off speed.”
Joey Rego fired the next 1.2 innings and allowed one run on two hits, striking out two.
Connor North entered to record the final out.
Catcher Landen Roberts went 3-4 at the plate with a triple, double and single, driving in two runs and scoring once. Roberts also stole a base and picked off a runner at first base defensively.
In addition to Simpson’s home run, he also tripled, walked twice, stole three bases, scored twice and finished with three runs batted in.
Chase Walters connected for one hit, a two-RBI double that gave St. Clair a 5-4 lead in the fifth inning.
Downey, Sam Oermann, Cole Venable and CJ Taylor all singled.
Oermann and Venable both crossed the plate twice. Wes Hinson, Downey, Taylor and North all scored once.
Downey, Oermann and Venable each had one RBI.
Taylor stole two bases. Walters and Venable each stole once.
Panhorst left after 4.1 innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits and four walks. He recorded five strikeouts.
Charlie Roth pitched one inning and allowed five runs on three hits and two walks.
Jake Englebrecht recorded two outs and allowed one run on one hit.
Roth led at the plate with a double, two singles and a stolen base, scoring twice and driving in a run.
Owen Borcherding tripled and doubled, driving in one run.
Panhorst tripled, singled, walked, scored and drove in three.
Nolen Brown doubled and scored.
Mitchell Meyer singled twice and scored.
Englebrecht drew a walk.
St. Clair plays this weekend at the Salem Tournament and concludes the regular season at home against Washington Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
New Haven has a makeup game at Sullivan Monday at 4:30 p.m.