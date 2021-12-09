Three division winners led the St. Clair wrestling Bulldogs Saturday at Parkway South’s Chip Allison Patriot Classic.
St. Clair scored 123.5 points to place sixth in the team standings for the event.
St. Clair’s trio of defending state medalists — Ryan Meek (120 pounds), Brock Woodcock (152) and Cameron Simcox (160) — each swept their weight classes at the event.
“This was a tournament field of almost entirely Class 4 size schools, and our team stayed in the mix among the top teams all day,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “At the end of the day we finished sixth, but only 4.5 points out of fifth. Led by our three champions, almost every wrestler on the team contributed to our success. We have a long way to go to get to the level we expect to be at by the postseason but are very pleased with the effort and performance of our team. We had 21 pins on the day, just four less than the first place team had. Earning bonus points is critical to our success as we have several open weight classes.”
Northwest won the tournament with 191 points, followed by Poplar Bluff (169), Marquette (146), Rockwood Summit (132.5) and Francis Howell (128) in the top five.
Other teams included Parkway West (96), Parkway South (77.5), St. Mary’s (48), Oakville (37), Hazelwood West (29.5), Cape Girardeau Central (26.5), Potosi (26.5), Ft. Zumwalt East (23), Vianney (23) and Lutheran St. Charles (five).
Woodcock, last season’s 138-pound state champion in Class 2, pinned his first two opponents, Rockwood Summit’s Buckley Rohan (3:51) and Poplar Bluff’s Reed Persons (2:12); won a 7-0 decision over Marquette’s Tommy McBride in the semifinals; and then took the championship match by forfeit over Parkway South’s Blake Schowalter.
Simcox, the Class 2, 145-pound runner-up last winter, won all four of his matches. Simcox won his first three matches by pin before finishing with a 4-3 decision in the championship match over Northwest’s Hunter Melber.
The pins for Simcox came against Vianney’s Owen Dalpoas (1:24), Marquette’s Nick Keim (3:58) and Poplar Bluff’s Justin Mitchell (3:40).
Meek, who was the third-place, 106-pounder in Class 2 last year, swept his new weight class, starting with an 11-2 major decision over Parkway South’s Drew Mattison and finishing with three consecutive pins against Rockwood Summit’s Minko Brown (2:21), Poplar Bluff’s Caden Hambrick (0:45) and Mattison again in the finals in 1:07.
St. Clair’s next-highest finisher was Lane Sohn (170 pounds), who placed fourth. Sohn went 2-2, securing pins against Cape Girardeau Central’s Yan Feng Zhang (0:44) and Deron Gipson, of St. Mary’s (0:31).
Creek Hughes (126 pounds) and Bass Hughes (145) both placed fifth.
Creek Hughes went 3-1 with all three wins by pin against Zumwalt East’s Aamir Reed (1:40), Parkway West’s Charlie Piel (4:17) and Rockwood Summit’s Keegan Reis (1:49).
Bass Hughes similarly went 3-1 for the tournament with his three wins by pin against Vianney’s Aidan Engbert (1:03), Potosi’s Landon Sprous (0:52) and Oakville’s Alishan Akhmedov (0:49).
Trevor Girardier (220) placed sixth in his weight class with a 2-2 record. His wins came by pin over Hazelwood West’s Xavier Coleman (2:38) and Vianney’s Andrew Lumsden (1:13).
Skyler Sanders (182) scored two wins by pin to place seventh in his division with a 2-2 record. He pinned Cape Girardeau Central’s Davarious Nunley (0:52) and Lutheran St. Charles’ Carson Colbert (0:20).
Adrian Arguilez (195) went 1-2, earning a win by pin over Rockwood Summit’s Michael Hickman in 3:31.
Greg Adams (132) and Gavin Shoemate (138) each went 0-2 in their divisions.
The Bulldogs next compete Saturday at the Union Tournament.