The Lady Bulldogs control their own fate.
St. Clair (3-1) needs just one more win to clinch the title at the Linn Tournament after a second win in the event Thursday over Newburg (5-4), 63-39.
Last on the to-do list for St. Clair at the tournament is a matchup with the host team Saturday at 2 p.m.
In the four-team round-robin event, St. Clair has already won its first two contests while Newburg defeated Linn in the first round Monday. Linn will need to win Saturday to force either tie depending on the Newburg-Capital City result.
Thursday, St. Clair held a 36-20 halftime lead and remained ahead, 49-37, at the end of the third period.
Ally Newton and Phoebe Arnold tied for the scoring lead with 18 points apiece.
Newton made it a double-double by adding 15 steals. She added eight rebounds and four assists.
“Ally Newton was all over the court,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said. “She is an amazing talent. I have never seen anyone hustle as much as she does on the court.”
Arnold grabbed three rebounds, made three assists and took away three steals. Fifteen of her points came on five three-points baskets.
“Phoebe was on fire and did a great job getting open and knocking down her shots,” Johnson said. “She was very aggressive from the start.”
Alohilani Bursey reached double figures as well with 13 points. She had five rebounds with three assists and two steals.
“They tried to double team Lani most of the (two) games, but she was still able to be effective and get other girls open and involved,” Johnson said.
Vada Moore finished with four points, two rebounds and one assist.
Mackenzie Lowder posted two points with five rebounds and one steal.
Ava Brand scored two points with one rebound.
Following Saturday’s tournament final, the Lady Bulldogs will be off for the holidays. They will return to action Jan. 6, hosting Northwest at 6 p.m.