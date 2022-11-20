With another year under their belts, the St. Clair basketball Lady Bulldogs are hoping wins will be easier to come by this winter.
St. Clair is coming off a 3-25 campaign and entering its fourth season under Head Coach Travis Johnson.
The Lady Bulldogs played Tuesday in the Hillsboro Jamboree. While the team didn’t win against Union, Hillsboro or North County, Johnson saw positives from his team.
“This is our first time doing a jamboree, so it was good to see what we need to work on, where we’re good and where we struggled,” Johnson said. “I saw a lot of positives today. We’re off to a better start this year than last year.”
The Lady Bulldogs struggled to find the scoring touch last season, averaging just 33.6 points per game.
A little more experience with four returning starters could help change that this winter.
Seniors Vada Moore and Ava Brand return to lead to backcourt while senior Grace Moore and sophomore Emma Thompson play in the post.
Vada Moore, no stranger to setting up the offense after a career running the Lady Bulldogs’ volleyball offense as a setter that included more than 1,000 assists, is expected to run the point again this winter.
In the 2021-22 season, Vada Moore tallied 7.1 points per game while also averaging four rebounds, 3.78 assists and two steals per night.
Brand scored 5.4 points per game and averaged 4.4 rebounds.
Thompson was the team’s leading rebounder as a freshman last year, grabbing 6.7 boards per game.
Grace Moore contributed 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest.
Johnson reports a total of 19 players out for the program this winter. He is assisted by Mike Eads and Megan York.
The St. Clair varsity will potentially add freshman center Emma Talleur and sophomore forward Rylea Black in the front court this season along with freshman guard/forward Charli Coello.
Returning junior guard Sicily Humphrey, Black and Coello are each in contention for the fifth starting spot on the wing.
Humphrey played in 28 games last winter, averaging 3.6 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.
St. Clair opens the season Monday, Nov. 21, at home against Festus at 7 p.m.
The Lady Bulldogs are scheduled to return to tournaments at Linn, Union and Hermann for another year.
