None of the three opponents were able to get the better of the St. Clair boys wrestling Bulldogs on the Park Hills Central mats Thursday.
St. Clair scored wins in all three matchups of the quad meet. The host team gave the Bulldogs the closest match, but St. Clair came away with a 36-35 victory over the Rebels.
St. Clair also defeated Dexter, 48-24, and Potosi, 54-9.
“After a short break following our Holiday Tournaments our boys and girls teams wrestled really well,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “Winning all six duals (three boys duals and three girls duals) on the road was a solid performance and much of that success came from our hard work and tough competition over the holidays.”
There were 10 contested matches and two forfeits in the contest.
St. Clair earned victories in six of the 10 contested bouts, gaining five pins and one win due to injury time.
Dakota Coffman (132 pounds) picked up the first St. Clair win of the match when opponent Nycholas White could not continue.
St. Clair reeled off five pins as Gavin Shoemate (138) topped Cole Crocker (3:28), Brock Woodcock (157) bettered Garrett McDowell (0:24), Cameron Simcox (165) took down Wyatt Pettus (0:50), Connor Sikes (175) defeated Dakota Bowers (0:49) and Adam Folks (190) covered Jace Bohn (0:18).
Neither team had wrestlers at 215 and 285 pounds.
William Nick (106) and Samuel Mullins (113) gained forfeit wins for the Rebels.
Austin Hassell (120) scored the first Park Hills pin, defeating Grayson Langan (3:12).
Elijah Kofron (126) picked up another Rebel pin, covering Creek Hughes (3:35).
Adam Gowen (144) gained the win for the hosts against Greg Adams, but was unable to get the pin and had to settle for a 15-0 technical fall. That one point difference from a six-point pin to a five-point technical fall made the difference in the final team score.
Michael Bradley (150) gained one last Park Hills pin by covering Cole Horton (4:42).
Ryan Meek (126), who did not wrestle against the hosts, led off the first contested match against Dexter with a 1:32 pin of Conrad Purnell.
St. Clair gained three more pins in that dual as Shoemate (138) topped Kodi Lynn (0:47), Woodcock (157) bested James Deberry (0:35) and Folks (190) defeated Carson Mullins (1:48).
Langan (120), Horton (150), Simcox (165) and Sikes (175) were all uncontested for St. Clair.
Dexter gained two forfeits, Chase Berry (113) and Kolin Simpson (285). Both were open at 106 and 215 pounds.
Dexter’s Eric Harmon (132) gained a pin on Coffman (0:51).
Ryan Young (144) also picked up a Dexter pin against Adams (1:25).
This dual featured several open weights.
Meek (126) again led off the contested bouts by pinning Braxton Boyer (1:49).
Woodcock (157) defeeated Zarek Knox (0:40), Simcox (165) took down Devin Sandefur (0:38) and Sikes (175) pinned Draven Griffin (1:00) in other contested victories.
Langan (120), Coffman (132), Shoemate (138), Adams (144) and Folks (190) were unopposed.
Both teams had open weights at 106, 215 and 285 pounds.
Levi Dicus (113) scored six points for Potosi by forfeit.
Steven Riddell (150) had the Trojans’ lone contested win, picking up a 16-10 decision against Horton.
St. Clair wrestles again Saturday at Lafayette’s Fred Ross Tournament, starting at 8:30 a.m.