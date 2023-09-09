With five runners in the top 10 and all seven in the top 12, nobody came close to keeping pace with the St. Clair cross country Bulldogs Tuesday.
St. Clair tallied 28 points to win the Sullivan Invitational, besting the Lutheran South boys (41) and Sullivan (71).
On the girls side, Sullivan captured the event win with 25 points. St. Clair’s Lady Bulldogs finished as the runners-up with 30 points.
Both individual titles were won by athletes running on their home course. Sullivan junior Abram Denney set the pace in the boys race, running a time of 18:03.9 and Sullivan freshman Marian Denney won the girls race in 20:55.2.
Boys
Lutheran South junior Steven Sutton finished as the boys runner-up in 1913.65, checking in right in front of the first block of St. Clair runners as Bulldogs Zechariah Slater (19:15.75), Aiden Kern (19:24.03) and Thomas Perkins (19:50.98) finished third, fourth and fifth in succession.
“Our boys were sitting 2,3,4,5 for a lot of the race,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said. “It was neat to see a wall of red and gray going by.”
A second Lutheran South runner, James King (19:52.09) slipped in between the first St. Clair pack and the Bulldogs’ No. 4 runner, Tyler Yarberry (20:08.3), who ranked seventh.
William James locked in the title for St. Clair, finishing ninth in 20:36.82.
Washington senior Cirdan McNamee cracked the top 10 in the boys race, finishing in 20:51.41.
“(We) had a very successful meet at Sullivan,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “We pulled some kids out to keep them fresh for Forest Park, but others we chose to run just for some more experience in preparation for the season. The boys got us off to a good start. We were led by Cirdan who ran strong from the start, establishing position and crossing the line with a top 10 finish.”
Calab Bradshaw (20:53.59) and Cameron Tedrick (21:27.58) finished 11th and 12th overall for St. Clair and threw additional points on the other teams’ runners to come after.
“Caleb Bradshaw really had a great race,” Martin said. “I was really happy with the team effort we showed. Our top eight boys and top six girls all medaled. We ran good splits for the first mile, then the heat just tore into the times. Kudos to Abram Denney of Sullivan. He led from start to finish and had a sizable lead. He defended his home course well.”
The event did not have limitations on team size, so Ben Byerly (16th, 21:43.05), Attycus Hill (34th, 23:50.46), Blayke Garcia (41st, 24:50.56), Ace Enloe (49th, 27:16.13), Gavin Brumback (50th, 27:48.44), John Neff (53rd, 32:13.42), Stephen Purcell (54th, 32:23.11), Connal Coulliette (56th, 33:52.51), Hayden Garmer (57th, 33:53.74) and Lincoln Bekemeier (58th, 35:30.94) also ran for the varsity Bulldogs.
“Despite the heat, we still had some (personal records),” Martin said. “Hayden Garmer, Josie Shelton, and Brooke Browne (hit new PRs); which was a good effort considering how warm it got that last mile.”
The Blue Jays fielded three other runners after McNamee — Colton McElhone (24th, 22:38.03), Kolton Lause (26th, 22:55.5) and Teaguen Riley (39th, 24:11.61).
Girls
Lutheran South senior Reese Schelp (21:50.8) finished as the runner-up to Mariah Denney.
St. Clair junior Brooklyn Cannon shot up to third place in 23:05.35.
Cannon was joined in the top 10 by sophomore teammate Kailyn McKinney, who ranked ninth in 25:31.1.
Lila Hinson ran 11th for the Lady Bulldogs in 26:21.24, finishing one spot ahead of the first Washington runner to finish, freshman Brooke Schoonover (26:39.2)
Following Cannon, McKinney and Hinson for the Lady Bulldogs were Lillie Coello (14th, 27:01.52), Jocelynne Shelton (20th, 29:55.83), Kaitlyn Draves (21st, 31:25.63), Laura Baldwin (25th, 33:50.57), Brooke Browne (28th, 47:06.07) and Emma Bay (29th, 55:16.09).
After Schoonover for the Lady Jays came Grace Gargrave (13th, 26:43.95), Sydnee Winchester (16th, 27:16.95) and Callie Russo (18th, 28:43.7).
“(The) girls finished off the day (in fine) fashion as they went four-for-four, four girls in the race and for girls in the medals,” Olszowka said. “Brooke and Grace ran a great race staying together and moving through the field. Sydnee and Callie kept themselves in the medal mix working their way into the top 20.”
