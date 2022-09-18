The St. Clair cross country boys are top dogs this week.
The Bulldogs ran to a first-place finish in the Lutheran North Invitational Thursday with 104 points.
The St. Clair girls ranked sixth in their race with 188 points.
St. Clair secured a 10-point edge over the boys’ runner-up, Clayton, and outpaced the entire 18-team field.
“It was awesome because it was a bigger meet with bigger schools,” Head Coach Ben Martin said. “We had 14 PRs between the girls and boys. The course has a substantial hill at Mile 2, I think it shows that we are a hill team.”
Clayton won the girls race with 35 points.
Kai Souza was St. Clair’s top runner, finishing 14th in the boys competition in 18:34.
“Kai Souza had an outstanding meet,” Martin said. “He was very determined. We’ve had three meets and three different No. 1 runners. Our strength isn’t in any individual. Our strength is in the pack. Our top seven run as a pack of Bulldogs. I am so proud of them. Today was a total team effort.”
Zech Slater (18:42.57) and Aiden Kern (18:56.52) were the next two St. Clair runners to finish, ranking 17th and 18th.
Thomas Perkins finished 21st in 19:05.3.
Brent Miller closed off the team scoring as the team’s fifth runner to finish, ranking 34th in 19:32.34.
Tyler Yarberry (41st, 19:48.75) and William James (51st, 20:22.63) finished things up for the Bulldogs.
In the girls race, sophomore Brooklyn Cannon took 16th individually in 21:58.73.
The next Lady Bulldog to cross the finish line was Melodi Miller in 23:06.31, ranking 29th.
Hanna Spoon ended 39th in 24:06.97.
Leah Keltz (75th, 26:06.7), Rachel Cox (80th, 26:18.58), Kailyn McKinney (84th, 26:42.44) and Lillie Coello (115th, 28:22.3) wrapped up the race for the Lady Bulldogs.
St. Clair is next scheduled to run Wednesday at Van Buren.
