Only two Missouri cross country teams have outraced the St. Clair boys this season.
Neither of them was in the field Monday as St. Clair scored 36 points to win the Elsberry Invitational.
The St. Clair girls scored 37, ranking second in that race behind only the St. Louis homeschool Blue Knights, who scored 33.
“The course is all hills and our men rose to the occasion,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said. “We had nine PRs and 22 medalists including JV. The boys won again and I am so proud of how they responded to the challenge. We excel on hilly courses.”
The St. Clair boys had seven runners finish in the top 15, finishing with a comfortable 15-point cushion over the closest team, Elsberry.
While Blue Knights’ runner James Wamsley was the first to finish in 18:04.76, St. Clair’s Kai Souza was close behind at 18:21.46.
“Kai Souza led about half the race, getting passed in the last half mile,” Martin said. “Zech Slater and Brent Miller continue to beat people in the last mile, they are both very mentally tough.”
Slater finished sixth in 18:58.98, followed by teammate Thomas Perkins in seventh at 19:10.7.
Aiden Kern (19:26.67), Brent Miller (19:40.84) and William James (20:02.31) finished back-to-back-to-back in 10th through 12th place.
Caleb Bradshaw ranked 15th in 20:40.01.
“Our record in Missouri is now 43-2,” Martin said. “We have beaten 43 teams and lost to two (this season).”
Winfield senior Kadence Berry was the top individual runner in the girls race, finishing in 20:14.02.
Brooklyn Cannon was the first Lady Bulldog to cross the finish line, ranking third in 22:20.57.
Melodi Miller (23:58.48) and Hanna Spoon (24:50.68) then finished back-to-back in 10th and 11th place.
“Hanna Spoon made some good passes,” Martin said. “(She) and freshman Kailyn McKinney had good runs. Kailyn has (set a personal record) every single race of the season so far and just keeps getting faster.”
McKinney placed 17th in 25:59.74, followed by teammate Leah Keltz in 18th (26:21.23).
Rounding out the day for St. Clair were Rachel Cox (23rd, 27:02.37) and Lillie Coello (28th, 29:37.51).
St. Clair will next run at Orchard Farm Thursday, Oct. 6.
