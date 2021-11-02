The season for the St. Clair soccer Bulldogs came to an end earlier than expected.
St. Clair had to cancel the final scheduled game of the regular season Thursday and withdraw from the Class 2 District 2 Tournament due to not having enough players.
St. Clair ends its season with an 0-18 record.
The team was scheduled to host Fatima (7-14-1) Thursday and then begin the postseason against the Collegiate School of Med-Bio Science (10-8) Saturday in Sullivan.
Instead, CSMBS, the district’s No. 4 seed, will advance to play No. 1 Affton Monday at 5 p.m. at Sullivan.
Hillsboro
The Bulldogs were held to one goal Tuesday in what turned out to be the team’s final game of the year.
Three sets of braces helped Hillsboro (9-12-2) secure a 9-1 victory at St. Clair.
After trailing 8-0, St. Clair got on the scoreboard in the final minutes of the first half.
Hollander Baumann netted his first varsity goal, assisted on a throw-in from Joey Rego to the back post.
St. Clair goalie Nathan Bess recorded 14 saves.
“Nathan did awesome in goal again for all the shots he had to face,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Rego said.
Colton Leonard, Nick Marchetti and Ryker Williams each scored two goals for the Hawks.
Ethan Canania, Patrick Lee and Tate Volmert each scored once.
Canania was credited with two assists.
Jeremiah Horton, Volmert, Lee and Marchetti each had one assist.
Goalkeeper Gabe Perry was 1-2 in save chances for Hillsboro.