Only by the narrowest of margins were the St. Clair boys 400-meter relay runners denied a state championship Saturday in Jefferson City.
Competing in the Classes 3-5 state track championships, St. Clair’s foursome of senior Alex Reinwald, junior Logan Smith, sophomore Skyler Sanders and freshman Logan Smith, had the unfavorable position of lining up in Lane 2 for Saturday’s final.
That’s after the team turned in just the fifth-fastest time in Friday’s preliminary heats at 43.72.
However, St. Clair dropped its time to 43.03 Saturday with the title on the line, placing second in the event just .08 of a second behind state champion St. Mary’s.
“We clutched up,” Reinwald, the team’s anchor said of the team’s move up the rankings Saturday.
St. Clair turned in a Class 3 District 5 winning time in the event of 43.99 and placed second in the Class 3 Sectional 3 meet at 44.12.
“We set a new school record,” Reinwald said after Saturday’s final. “And dusted everyone else,” Arndt finished.
St. Mary’s foursome of Daimond Caseus, Farand Washington, Chase Hendricks and Jamal Roberts had to drop 0.31 of a second off their qualifying time to be able to hold off the charge from St. Clair in the final.
Arndt started the first leg of the relay. He had to run on short rest after competing in the Class 3 boys long jump, which started approximately 30 minutes prior to the 400-meter relay.
“Noah Arndt was a really great addition to our track team,” Juergens said. “For a freshman to qualify in three events is no small feat and he did this because he was an incredibly coachable kid that was willing to do what it takes to contribute. He has a very promising future in front of him.”
Sanders was the second to handle the baton before handing it off to Smith.
“The four of them were also a part of our 800-meter relay, which unfortunately was disqualified in the prelims on Friday,” Juergens said. “I’d also like to give a shout out to Jensen Bekemeier, who had to step in for Logan Smith at sectionals in both relays to help us advance after Logan hurt his ankle earlier in the week.”
Reinwald, who also medaled individually in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes, sped through the competition down the final stretch.
“It was amazing to see him catch up to everybody and it was such a great feeling,” Arndt said.
St. Clair crossed the finish line 0.21 of a second ahead of the third-place team, Kansas City Central (43.24).
Other teams in the race included Pembroke Hill, Lift for Life Academy, Orchard Farm, Cape Girardeau Notre Dame and Fair Grove.
There was a tense moment after the teams crossed the finish line as an official raised a yellow flag for Lane 2, but Sanders reported that was just the result of him needing to go back and pick up the team’s tennis ball handoff zone markers before the next race.
The teammates all embraced at the awards tent, soaking in their success before heading to the podium.
“I love these guys, man,” Smith said.
St. Clair recorded 18 points total in the two-day meet to rank 15th in the Class 3 boys team scores.
“I thought we had a pretty good shot at getting in the top four as a team if everything worked out for us, but we had some events not go our way and ended up in 15th, which gives us a high goal for next season,” Juergens said.