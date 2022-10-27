St. Clair’s cross country boys finished the regular season as the lead dogs for the third race this season.
St. Clair scored 28 points Saturday at the Fatima Invitational to win the team title.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
St. Clair’s cross country boys finished the regular season as the lead dogs for the third race this season.
St. Clair scored 28 points Saturday at the Fatima Invitational to win the team title.
“The boys ran with a chip on the shoulder from what happened Tuesday at (the) conference (meet),” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said. “It was a pretty definitive win.”
Capital City was the runner-up, but finished a sizable margin behind the Bulldogs at 85.
Also competing were Fatima (103), Lone Jack (116), Eldon (122), Stover (153), South Callaway (158), Chamois (179) and California (201).
Hallsville, Smithton and Columbia Independent did not field complete teams.
St. Clair fielded just four runners in the varsity girls race and thus did not record a team score. Eldon was the girls team champion with 29 points, five points ahead of Fatima in a three-team race that also included Linn.
Zech Slater paced the St. Clair boys, finishing third overall in 18:15.28.
Eldon’s Nathan Reynolds was the individual race winner in 17:25.1.
Kainalu Souza finished just behind Slater in 18:31.82 to place fourth overall for the Bulldogs.
“The course has a pretty steep downhill that the kids run twice and it was pretty fun to watch Kai Souza run down those,” Martin said. “He was fearless. Kai likes motocross and snowboarding and watching him run down the hill was like watching one of those. At one point, he overtook second place on that downhill.”
St. Clair’s remaining runners all grouped up to finish between seventh and 10th.
“All our varsity runners were in the top 10,” Martin said. “Tyler Yarberry was cruising. He has slowly worked his way up from our seventh runner at the beginning of the season to now our third runner. I’ve been really impressed by his progress.”
Yarberry finished seventh in 18:59.75, followed in succession by teammates Thomas Perkins (19:05.28), Aiden Kern (19:09.65) and Brent Miller (19:11.74).
Brooklyn Cannon led the Lady Bulldogs, finishing fourth overall in the girls race in 21:41.74.
Eldon’s Zoe Martonfi clocked in at 19:10.84 to be the individual winner.
Leah Keltz joined Cannon as a medalist in the event, cracking the top 15. Keltz finished 14th overall in 24:44.35.
“Leah Keltz had a PR day,” Martin said. “She really wanted a varsity medal. This was her first year running cross country and I just wish we would have had her all four years. She gives it her all at every meet. Because of girls at the band competition, we did not have enough for a girls team score.”
Kailyn McKinney (31st, 26:53.77) and Rachel Cox (33rd, 27:20.72) also ran for the St. Clair girls.
St. Clair will run in the first leg of the postseason Saturday, Oct. 29, in Class 4 District 2 at Nixa’s Inman Intermediate School.
Nixa will also be hosting the Class 5 District 2 meet at the same time. The Class 5 girls run at 10 a.m, followed by the Class 4 girls at 10:30 a.m. The Class 5 boys then run at 11 a.m. and the Class 4 boys at 11:30 a.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.