The St. Clair cross country Bulldogs outpaced 20 other teams Saturday at the Forest Park Cross Country Festival.
St. Clair was the runner-up in the varsity boys White Division with 127 points, trailing only St. Charles’ 42 among the 22-team field.
In the varsity girls White Division, the Lady Bulldogs ranked seventh with 137 points. Albia won the girls varsity White Division race with 35 points.
“Anytime you can beat 20 other teams in a day, it’s a good day,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said. “Zech Slater was a nice surprise. He set a PR and was our No. 1 runner. He is mentally tough. He ran a lot this summer and is fearless in how he runs. He led our team from start to finish. His goal was to go out hard in the first mile and he is so mentally strong that he just held on.”
Slater finished 10th individually in the boys race, clocking in at 18:44.7.
Kainalu Souza was the second Bulldog to finish in that race, clocking in at 19:00.9 to take 19th place.
Aiden Kern (19:08.8) and Thomas Perkins (19:09.4) finished back to back in 26th and 27th place.
Tyler Yarberry and Brent Miller both finished in 20:03.1 and were the 49th and 50th runners to cross.
O’Fallon Christian senior Ronan Hardwicke was the individual winner in 17:52.7.
Sophomore Brooklyn Cannon cracked the top 10 in the girls race, ranking ninth in the division with a time of 21:53.7.
Melodi Miller placed 20th in 22:42.6.
“This race was a vengeance race for Melodi Miller,” Martin said. “She missed medaling last year and this year she took control early and held on. She ran over 200 miles this summer and is our girls captain. She is setting the example in meets and practice.”
Hanna Spoon ranked 33rd in 24:28.6.
Rounding out the field for the St. Clair girls were Rachel Cox (58th, 26:58.4) and Kailyn McKinney (64th, 27:53.7).
St. Clair runs Thursday at Lutheran North.
