Nearing full strength, the St. Clair cross country Bulldogs ran at the Orchard Farm Invite Thursday.
St. Clair’s boys ran third with 78 points. The Lady Bulldogs were sixth with 132 points.
Hillsboro’s teams won both races with the boys scoring 29 points and the girls 35.
“We’ve been hit by quarantine pretty hard this season, and I was just excited to have almost the whole team back racing today,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said. “Because of COVID, they did a wave start, and we were placed in the slowed wave.”
In the boys race, Joshua Allison of Hillsboro won in 16:18.59.
St. Clair’s Case Busse finished fifth in 17:29.61.
“I think if Case and some of the others got to race head on with the other teams, we would have done better,” Martin said. “With the wave start, they release groups every five minutes, and there is no way of knowing how you are doing compared to the other teams. Case won his wave.”
Following Busse for the Bulldogs were Aiden Kern (20th, 19:52.36), Jonathan Brewer (22nd, 20:11.36), Austin Tobben (23rd, 20:17.49), Aiden McCormack (26th, 20:44.02), Ryan Bozada (42nd, 23:28.38) and Tony Kingston (49th, 25:20.16).
“Freshman Aiden Kern medaled varsity again,” Martin said. “They medal 20 places each race. I had four (runners set a new personal record) for life. We have a bunch of guys right on that 20-minute line. We are getting to be where we should be. There’s a lot of young talent really starting to get fast.”
Montgomery County’s Malia Rodgers won the girls race in 20:02.84.
St. Clair’s runners were Arin Halmich (22nd, 24:21.42), Elexis Wohlgemuth (28th, 24:54.57), Ella Edsel (34th, 26:28.78), Melodi Miller (35th, 26:38.25), Chloe Machen (39th, 29:39.45), Sydney Hannon (43rd, 31:19.9) and Taylor Sikes (44th, 31:23.03).
“Elexis Wohlgemuth ran well, PRing for the season,” Martin said. “She’s been a great captain and I am happy to see her get out fast today.”
The Bulldogs are next scheduled to run Tuesday at Owensville at 4 p.m.