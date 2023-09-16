Even with a pair of top 20 runners, the St. Clair cross country Bulldogs were held out of the top five in the team standings Thursday.

St. Clair ran to sixth place in the boys race at the Lutheran North Invitational with 189 points. The Lady Bulldogs accrued 276 points and finished 10th in the girls standings.

