Even with a pair of top 20 runners, the St. Clair cross country Bulldogs were held out of the top five in the team standings Thursday.
St. Clair ran to sixth place in the boys race at the Lutheran North Invitational with 189 points. The Lady Bulldogs accrued 276 points and finished 10th in the girls standings.
Parkway South (39) won the boys race in a tight battle over Parkway Central (42). St. Joseph’s Academy scored 52 points to lead the girls race.
Juniors Zech Slater and Tyler Yarberry finished right next to each other in 19th and 20th place, respectively, to lead the St. Clair boys.
Slater finished the race in 18:27.67 with Yarberry the next to cross in 18:30.78.
Thomas Perkins ranked 28th for St. Clair in 18:49.34.
William James came next in 61st place in 20:00.77, followed by teammates Cameron Tedrick (70th, 20:14.17), Calab Bradshaw (100th, 20:57.55) and Attycus Hill (142nd, 22:09.22).
Blayke Garcia (146th, 22:12.87), Ace Enloe (20st, 24:45.27), Stephen Purcell (209th, 25:01.81), Gavin Brumback (233rd, 26:11.87), John Neff (245th, 26:55.49), Lincoln Bekemeier (268th, 29:57.68), Connal Coulliette (273rd, 30:40.82) and Hayden Garmer (282nd, 31:51.3) also ran for the St. Clair boys.
In the girls race, Brooklyn Cannon took 22nd place in 22:04.09.
Lila Hinson was the next Lady Bulldog to finish, ranking 60th in 24:04.42.
Then came Kailyn McKinney (94th, 25:30.99), Lillie Coello (11th, 26:01.71) and Jocelynne Shelton (183rd, 28:38.86).
St. Clair’s efforts were rounded out by Kaitlyn Draves (205th, 29:54.47), Laura Baldwin (230th, 32:11.69) and Emma Bay (265th, 49:00.45).
St. Clair next runs a week from Monday at the Elsberry Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.