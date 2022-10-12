While harvest season is arriving, the St. Clair cross country Bulldogs were looking to plant the seeds late in the season to grow into postseason success.
St. Clair claimed third place in the Orchard Farm Invitational varsity boys race with 113 points and fourth in the varsity girls event with 130 points Thursday.
Hillsboro (21 points) was the boys race winner and St. Charles West (29) took the girls title.
“It was a fast night,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said. “Six of the seven varsity boys PRd for life. We got third, which is good considering the first-place team is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 4.”
The individuals winners were Hillsboro’s Josh Allison (15:25.08) and St. Charles West’s Genevieve Wacker (20:28.92).
Brooklyn Cannon had St. Clair’s top individual finish, ranking fifth in the girls race in 21:23.89.
Kai Souza (17:53.78) and Thomas Perkins (17:54.65) finished together in 17th and 18th place to lead the St. Clair boys.
Zech Slater was three spots behind Perkins in 21st at 17:56.7.
At the 100 meter mark, Zech Slater was pushed into a landscaping pole and has a 2-inch long bloody gash in his upper shoulder. I guess that fired him up, because he went on to set a big PR and went under 18 for the first time.
Rounding out the run for the boys were Aiden Kern (27th, 18:37.03), Brent Miller (30th, 18:46.65), Tyler Yarberry (36th, 18:59.06) and William James (60th, 19:43.67).
“Brent Miller had a great race,” Martin said. “He has the ability to hold on at the end.”
Melodi Miller was the second Lady Bulldog to finish the course, ranking 22nd in 22:42.71.
Also running were Hanna Spoon (33rd, 23:56.1), Leah Keltz (43rd, 24:48.53), Rachel Cox (51st, 25:17.66), Kailyn McKinney (54th, 25:38.09) and Kaitlyn Draves (66th, 27:08.8).
“Rachel only broke 30 minutes once last season,” Martin said. “She ran all winter and all summer. This season she has consistently ran in the 26s, but the goal has been to break into the 25s. It all came together tonight. She ran 25:17, which is five minutes and four seconds faster than last year and a lifetime PR. I am just so proud of how she worked for that and the example she set for the underclassmen. Rachel has been an awesome teammate.”
St. Clair has two more races to run before the postseason begins at the end of the month. The Bulldogs next compete Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the Four Rivers Conference Championships at Big Driver in Washington.