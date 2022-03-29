With 10 event wins combined, the St. Clair track teams both placed in the top three Tuesday at the St. James Open.
St. Clair’s girls placed second with 97 points, trailing only Fatima’s score of 187 in the seven-team event.
The St. Clair boys posted 93 points to finish third behind Salem (143) and St. James (122.5).
Both the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs were victorious in the 800-meter relay and 3,200-meter relay events.
Ashley Meek, Cylee Schatzler, Ava Brand and Vada Moore won the girls 800-meter relay in 2:03.31.
Brooklyn Cannon, Melodi Miller, Leah Keltz and Hanna Spoon took the girls 3,200-meter relay in 12:02.35.
Noah Arndt, Jensen Bekemeier, Gavin Shoemate and Alex Reinwald were winners in the boys 800-meter relay in 1:40.09.
Case Busse, Thomas Perkins, Aiden Kern and William James won the boys 3,200-meter relay in 9:19.95.
Moore also won two individual events, placing first in the girls long jump (5.16 meters) and triple jump (9.8 meters).
Cannon won the girls 1,600-meter run in 6:00.94.
Schatzler finished first in the girls 300-meter low hurdles in 56.61.
Perkins aced the boys 3,200-meter run with the top time of 11:50.86.
Connor Sikes was the winner in the boys triple jump with a mark of 11.65 meters.
Reinwald placed second in the boys 200-meter dash in 24.91.
Alexis Murray finished second in the girls 400-meter dash in 1:13.13.
Busse took second in the boys 1,600-meter run in 5:11.44.
Allyson Fox placed second in the girls 300-meter low hurdles in 59.42.
Sikes took second in the pole vault with a mark of 3.5 meters.
Arndt, Bekemeier, Sikes and Reinwald together placed second in the boys 400-meter relay in 46.99.
Schatzler took third place in the girls 100-meter dash in 14.18.
Kern finished third in the boys 800-meter run in 2:15.96.
St. Clair is next scheduled to run Thursday at the Union Quad, starting at 4:15 p.m.