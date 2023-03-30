Anyone arriving late to St. Clair’s girls soccer match Monday at St. Francis Borgia didn’t miss too much.
All of the scoring came in the second half as St. Clair (4-3) rallied with three unanswered goals to beat Borgia (2-3-1), 3-1.
“After that goal went in, I thought our girls picked it up a lot,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “I thought we competed and played hard the whole night, but sometimes after that first goal (goes) in, you’ll see a little letdown. I thought when it went in, we picked up our intensity level a little bit. I thought everyone on the field contributed. It was a total team effort and a really good win for us tonight.”
Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said it was good for her team to learn from the game.
“Collectively as a group, we need to keep building our experience,” Severino said. “We need to keep learning from the games and there was a lot to learn from this game. We’ll get better.”
After a scoreless first half, Borgia opened the account two minutes into the second half as Madi Lieberoff blasted a shot into the St. Clair net.
“I talked at halftime about shooting the ball more,” Severino said. “Madi Lieberoff did that right off the bat and she got her goal.”
It was Lieberoff’s fourth goal in a row. She netted all three last Thursday in a 3-1 win over Bishop DuBourg.
“She is on a roll right now,” Severino said. “I think that speaks to her mentality as a player and her leadership skills. She plays hard all of the time. With 10 seconds left in the game, she’s still telling people to play it out. That’s the type of leadership you need on a team and that’s what’s going to make us better.”
Isgrig said Lieberoff earned her goal.
“She’s a real nice player,” Isgrig said of Lieberoff. “She scored that goal. I thought Claire (Merseal) did a real nice job on her in the second half.”
St. Clair, which had the top chances of the first half, forcing Borgia goalkeeper Madison Lammert into making two point-blank saves.
“They probably had more possession than we did, but I thought we generated some really good chances,” Isgrig said. “We hit a post and a crossbar. I thought we moved the ball and used the whole field pretty well.”
The Lady Bulldogs equalized just over 14 minutes after Borgia’s goal as Kadence Gardner knocked the ball into the net. Lammert was hurt on the play and had to leave the game. Claire Turgeon, who started on defense, had to go into the net.
“It was unfortunate that not only did they score, but also we lost our starting goalie, which was a blow,” Severino said. “Soon after that, they scored again, which was a punch in the gut. They really took advantage of that situation. They followed the shot and that’s how they got their second goal. That’s how you’ve got to play. Because they followed that up, they got the goal.”
The score stayed tied until 8:55 remained. St. Clair attacked the net and the ball trickled over the line. Two St. Clair players were right there with Izzy Tiepelman getting credit for the go-ahead goal.
St. Clair’s Kennedy Travis sealed the game, scoring with 3:35 to play.
“We got three goals from three different people,” Isgrig said. “I think we’re getting better every single night. In the past week and a half, we’ve really gotten better and we can keep doing this.”
Severino praised Turgeon’s play.
“Having to be called upon in the middle of the game is a tough transition, especially going from field to goal,” Severino said. “She has to switch how she’s thinking of the game as a goalie. I thought she did a good job for being put into that situation.”
St. Clair didn’t use many substitutes, but Isgrig said there were major contributions.
“Emma Thompson came off the bench and she started two of our goals,” Isgrig said. “I thought that Audrey DeClue and Claire Merseal played really good in the middle of the field.”
Overall, Isgrig felt it was a solid win.
“Borgia is a good team,” Isgrig said. “We’re proud of this win. I think our kids earned it tonight.”
St. Clair visits North County Tuesday and Wright City Wednesday.
The Lady Bulldogs return to Four Rivers Conference play next Tuesday at Sullivan.
Borgia heads to St. Pius X of Festus Wednesday before returning to host O’Fallon Christian in Archdiocesan Athletic Association Division II action Thursday.
Borgia will host Owensville next Monday.