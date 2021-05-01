The rain Wednesday did not stop St. Clair’s goal parade.
St. Clair (8-8) punched in a trio of goals to win at home, 3-0, against Warrenton (3-14).
Sammi Nickerson, Audrey Declue and Izzy Tiepelman scored the three goals.
Kadence Gardner and Kennedy Travis were credited with assists.
Joey Jesionowski was 1-1 in save attempts to earn the shutout, her seventh of the season.
“Sammi, Kynzi (Humphrey), Ally (Newton), and Emma (Smith) played well together in the back,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We didn’t give up any dangerous chances, and we did a better job connecting passes out of the back to start our offense.”
Nickerson’s score put St. Clair ahead, 1-0, at halftime. She scored on a 25-yard free kick.
“Sammi continues to be a weapon for us on free kicks and has been super consistent for us all season,” Isgrig said. “We applied a lot of pressure on them early, but we couldn’t get one until Sammi’s free kick.”
Declue scored after redirecting a header Travis won in the box.
“It was another gritty goal from Audrey, who continues to bring us a lot of chances,” Isgrig said.
Tiepelman netted the final score, assisted by Gardner.
“Kadence is giving us really good minutes right now and played a dangerous ball to Izzy in the box,” Isgrig said. “Izzy played forward for us last night and was really consistent with her corner kicks as well.”
St. Clair hosted Hillsboro Thursday and will next be in action Monday, hosting St. James at 5 p.m.