History often repeats itself, though not usually this accurately.
St. Clair football (8-0) won in Week 10’s Class 3 District 2 quarterfinal round, 49-0, against visiting St. James (1-9).
That score was a direct repeat of the previous meeting in Week 6 when the Bulldogs blanked the Tigers in St. James.
Friday, the Bulldogs came out of the starting gate hot with three offensive touchdowns in the first quarter.
Two more offensive scores and a Dakota Gotsch interception return for a touchdown made it 42-0 at halftime.
“It’s always tough to play somebody twice,” St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins said. “We may have that happen again next week. The good thing is, we’ll be at home no matter who we’re playing. We’re happy. We’ll move on and get ready for whoever we see.”
Senior running back Lance McCoy was Robbins’ primary weapon of choice this week, rushing for 106 yards and three scores. McCoy accounted for half of the Bulldogs’ six offensive scores.
“He’s got a nose for the end zone,” Robbins said. “Not that Shane (Stanfill), Landen (Roberts) or Dakota don’t, but he just happened to be the one that scored tonight. Shane got in. Dakota made a fantastic interception over here on the sideline. That was just a great play.”
McCoy ran the ball in from five, eight and 35 yards. His interception in the second period eventually led to his third and final rushing score of the night.
Stanfill and Roberts each ran in a score from 36 and 27 yards out, respectively.
Quarterback Wes Hinson found a wide open Chase Walters on 3rd and 12 during the Bulldogs’ second possession for a 41-yard passing score.
“We were actually not trying to throw him the football, but they didn’t cover it,” Robbins said. “If it’s there, we’re going to take it.”
That was the only pass St. Clair needed to complete. The Bulldogs amassed 247 rushing yards.
St. Clair’s defense had a big performance with four interceptions. In addition to Gotsch and McCoy’s plays, Isaac Nunez denied St. James a score with an interception in the end zone and Anthony Broeker also made an interception.
“That was neat,” Robbins said. “That was good for Isaac, down there, a good confidence boost for him. We got a lot of kids in too and that was a good thing.”
Next Round
The Bulldogs will have their second rematch of the season in Week 11 as they host 6-4 Salem in the district semifinals.
St. Clair defeated Salem in Week 2, 45-14.
“That seems like a long time ago,” Robbins said. “Everyone has had quarantines since then. It’s almost like another season.”
Salem has gotten on a roll late in the season, winning four of its last five contests, including a 20-7 upset of the district’s No. 3 seed, Potosi, this past Friday.
During that run, the Tigers have knocked off Willow Springs (1-7), Mountain Grove (4-6) and Cabool (6-4). The Cabool game was a 19-18 thriller.
The other half of the bracket pits No. 5 Cardinal Ritter (1-3) on the road at No. 1 Park Hills Central (8-1).
By virtue of earning the top seed in a seven-team district, the Rebels were idle in Week 10.
Cardinal Ritter rolled to a 57-8 win at Owensville (7-3) in the district quarterfinal round after regular season losses to Francis Howell (8-1), Jackson (9-0) and Helias Catholic (9-1).
Week 10 Stats
McCoy’s 106 rushing yards on 11 carries led the Bulldogs.
Roberts ran for 63 yards on seven carries.
Stanfill (40 yards, three carries), Gotsch (14 yards, three carries), Adrian Arguilez (10 yards, five carries), Nunez (six yards, one carry), Trent Balderson (five yards, one carry), and Mardariries Miles (three yards, one carry), also got in on the action.
Roberts made all seven extra-point attempts.
Hinson led the defense with 10 tackles.
Martinez made six stops.
Others with tackles included Miles (five), Wade Hoffman (four), Broeker (four), Roberts (four), Cole Venable (two), Hunter Turner (two), Arguilez (two), Nunez (one) and Wyatt Strothcamp (one).
Box Score
St James 0-0-0-0-0
St. Clair 21-21-7-0-49
First Quarter
STC — Lance McCoy 5 run (Landen Roberts kick), 7:48
STC — Chase Walters 41 pass from Wes Hinson (Roberts kick), 2:55
STC — McCoy 35 run (Roberts kick), 0:11
Second Quarter
STC — McCoy 8 run (Roberts kick), 6:54
STC — Shane Stanfill 36 run (Roberts kick), 4:58
STC — Dakota Gotsch 45 interception return (Roberts kick), 1:44
Third Quarter
STC — Roberts 27 run (Roberts kick), 7:46
Fourth Quarter
No Scoring
Statistics
Rushing
St. Clair — McCoy 11-106-3, Roberts 7-63-1, Stanfill 3-40-1, Gotsch 3-14, Arguilez 5-10, Nunez 1-6, Balderson 1-5, Miles 5-3.
St. James — Snyder 7-37, Wilfong 9-17, Schmidt 5-8.
Passing
St. Clair — Hinson 1-2-41-1-0.
St. James — Schmidt 9-20-102-0-4.
Receiving
St. Clair — Walters 1-41-1.
St. James — Guese 3-68, Maylee 2-19, Sparks 1-10, Nappier 1-6, Wilfong 2- -1.
Tackles
St. Clair — Hinson 10, Martinez 6, Miles 5, Hoffman 4, Broeker 4 (INT), Roberts 4, Venable 2, Turner 2, Arguilez 2, Nunez 1 (INT), Strothcamp 1, McCoy 0 (INT), Gotsch 0. (INT, TD)
St. James — Achterberg 8, Brown 8, Kurtti 5, Maylee 5, Hinderhan 4, Wilfong 4, Grouns 3, Guese 3, Perkins 3, Satterfield 3, Deluca 2, Lewis 1, Henson 1.