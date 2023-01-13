It was lucky No. 7 for the St. Charles Pirates at the 52nd Washington Tournament.
The Pirates (14-2) topped St. Francis Borgia (15-1), 73-60, in the final round Friday, winning the tournament for the seventh time in the five-plus decades of the tournament's history.
St. Charles also defeated Pattonville, 68-57, and St. Dominic, 53-41, in its run to the tournament crown.
Chris Ketchum was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player, averaging 13 points per game for St. Charles during the three games of the tournament.
Elijah Leach was also selected to represent the Pirates on the all-tournament team. Borgia's Grant Schroeder, St. Dominic's Jeremiah Neal, Priory's Max Lipe, Pattonville's Jordan Redden and Washington's Mark Hensley were also picked for the all-tournament honors.
In Friday's other action, St. Dominic defeated Priory for third place, 52-43, Pattonville won the consolation game over Washington, 55-49, and the St. Louis Blue Knights bested Francis Howell Central for seventh place, 69-65.
