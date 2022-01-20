St. Charles plundered the second half of the consolation game at the 51st annual Washington Boys Basketball Tournament Friday.
The Pirates (10-5) outpointed the Blue Jays (6-8), 36-19, in the final two periods to win it going away by a final score of 67-49.
Washington held a 16-15 lead after one quarter and trailed the Pirates, 31-30, going into halftime.
Washington tallied three of the first four scores in the third period, but St. Charles scored 15 of the final 17 points of the quarter to take a 48-38 lead into the final eight minutes.
“For two and a half quarters, we did a great job moving the ball,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We got looks that we missed underneath the basket, but then when we took a 36-31 lead, they flipped a switch. They went on a 36-12 run and that capped the last quarter and a half off.”
Sam Paule’s 10 points were tops for the Blue Jays on the night.
Ryan Jostes and Todd Bobo both poured in eight points.
Alex Zanin added seven points, followed by Mark Hensley (six), Adyn Kleinheider (four), Chase Merryman (four) and Brayden McColloch (two).
“I thought our kids performed well (the first 20 minutes),” Young said. “We got Mark Hensley back. We got some young guys doing good things with Adyn Kleinheider and Ryan Jostes in there. Sam hit some good shots. But you have to play four quarters, and our kids’ inexperience showed against a pressure team that’s very quick and very athletic.”
Micah Salamone netted 19 points to lead the Pirates, followed closely by Elijah Leech.
Chris Ketchum finished with 11 points.
Other scorers included Blake Wiggs (eight points), Ryan Grimmett (six) and Nick Pugh (five).
Washington plays Tuesday at Pacific with a 7 p.m. tipoff.