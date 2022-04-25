With St. Francis Borgia Regional graduate Spencer Hunter playing a big role, the St. Charles Community College Cougars swept East Central College in a MCCAC doubleheader Tuesday, 12-1 and 11-1.
Hunter, one of three Borgia graduates at St. Charles, doubled and drove in a run in the opener. In the second game, he had two hits, including another double, walked, scored three times and drove in three runs.
Neither of the other two Borgia grads at St. Charles, pitchers Bryce and Brayden Mayer, got into the game.
East Central (17-20, 0-6) managed to get eight hits in the opener, but only was able to score once. In the second game, ECC rapped out six hits.
St. Charles (22-16, 8-11) had nine hits in the opener and eight hits in the second game.
“Overall, no timely hitting and too many walks were the factors in the game,” East Central Head Coach Johnathan Mills said. “Hit the ball hard a lot, but right at them. Had opportunities to take advantage, but couldn’t get it done. Pitched backwards most of the day and took advantage of free swinging 0-0 hitters. We acted like we had no interest in being there from first pitch and scores reflected it.”
First game
St. Charles struck first with two runs in the bottom of the first. Each team scored once in the second.
The Cougars added a run in the third and broke out with four runs in the fifth. St. Charles ended it on the run rule with four more runs in the sixth.
For the Falcons, Trey Orman (Keller, Texas) had two hits, including a double.
Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas), Austin McKim (Linn), Andy Hueste (Linn), Will Sisk (Aledo, Texas), Grant Beck (Hillsboro) and Patrick Dale (Crestview, Florida) each singled.
Terilli and Orman each stole a base.
Sisk scored the run and Terilli drove him in.
Cris Gonzalez (Waxahachie, Texas) started on the hill for the Falcons and went three innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out six.
Tony Schwartz (Timberland) pitched the next 1.2 innings, allowing four runs on two hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Sam Oermann (St. Clair) was the final pitcher, going an inning while allowing four runs on three hits and two hit batters. He struck out one.
Connor Carter went the distance for St. Charles, allowing one run on eight hits while striking out four.
Blayne Yarger, Jimmy Carey and Chyran Cruse each had two hits for the Cougars.
Second game
The Cougars continued the momentum in the second game, starting with four runs in the bottom of the first. St. Charles added three runs in the second and four in the fourth.
East Central’s run came in the third inning. The game ended after the top of the fifth on the run rule.
Seth Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia) had two of the six East Central hits, both doubles.
Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee), Orman, Nathan Turner (Dover, Delaware) and Sisk singled.
Dent, Turner and Sisk walked. Ethan Lindemann (Rockwood Summit) was hit by a pitch.
Dent scored the run while Shannon had the RBI.
Matt Hallmann (Scotland Campus Sports, Lismore, New South Wales, Australia) started and allowed four runs on one hit, two walks and two hit batters.
Shane Kearbey (Francis Howell) was next and he went two innings, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out four.
Alfred Ulloa (Cenapec, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) pitched 1.2 innings, allowing four runs on two hits and two walks. He struck out three.
Brayden Noland (Francis Howell) finished out the game, getting the final out. He hit two batters.
“We have a big weekend series and most of our pitchers stayed in class to prep for weekend,” Mills said. “It showed throughout the day. St. Charles is a well-coached team with a lot of older guys who had an extra season due to the COVID-19 year. Will be good to see them next year.”
The Falcons head to Kansas to close out the week, visiting Hesston for a Friday doubleheader and a Saturday single game.
Hesston, of Region 6, is included in the Region 16 Tournament, which will run May 6-7 at Burleigh Grimes Field in Trenton.
East Central has two home dates left. The Falcons will host Mineral Area College Tuesday in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.
East Central hosts Frontier Community College of Illinois Monday, May 2, starting at noon.
The Falcons play road doubleheaders April 27 at Lewis & Clark Community College and April 30 at St. Louis Community College.